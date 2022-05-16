Sony onthult enkele van de games die zullen worden opgenomen in nieuwe PlayStation Plus-niveaus

Deze pagina is vertaald met behulp van AI en machine learning.
(Pocket-lint) - Sony heeft een eerste blik geworpen op de lijst van games die zullen worden opgenomen in de nieuwe niveaus van zijn PlayStation Plus-lidmaatschapsregelingen die toegang geven tot een back catalogue van titels.
De lijst tot nu toe (en er kunnen blijkbaar nog meer titels bijkomen) bevat PS5-, PS4-, PS3- en originele PlayStation-titels, terwijl PS2-titels nog in detail moeten worden besproken.
De verschillende lijsten zijn verdeeld, aangezien Sony zegt dat sommige klassieke games zullen worden geremasterd met verbeterde prestaties en betere resoluties, terwijl andere misschien dichter bij de oorspronkelijke ervaring zullen staan.
Sony heeft ook een aantal games bevestigd die proefversies krijgen voor Premium- of Deluxe-leden, waaronder Horizon Forbidden West en Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - hiervan kun je twee uur uitproberen en nog een paar andere.
U kunt alle details over dit alles vinden in Sony's blog post over het onderwerp hier.
Een leuk detail is de onthulling dat gebruikers van originele PlayStation- en PSP-games save states kunnen aanmaken en hun games kunnen terugspoelen, beide handig voor oudere titels, en ook dat iedereen die eerder een titel op de lijst heeft gekocht er toegang toe zal hebben, ongeacht hun abonnementsstatus, blijkbaar.
Allereerst is er de lijst van PS4 en PS5 games:
- Alienation: Housemarque, PS4
- Bloodborne, PS4
- Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4
- Days Gone, Bend Studio, PS4
- Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4
- Death Stranding en Death Stranding Director's Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5
- Demon's Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5
- DestructionAllStars | Lucid Games, PS5
- Everybody's Golf , Japan Studio, PS4
- Ghost Of Tsushima Director's Cut, Sucker Punch, PS4/PS5
- God of War, Santa Monica Studio, PS4
- Gravity Rush 2: Studio Japan, PS4
- GravityRush Remastered | Japan Studio , PS4
- Horizon Zero Dawn , Guerrilla Games, PS4
- Infamous First Light Sucker Punch, PS4
- Infamous Second Son Sucker Punch , PS4
- Knack, Japan Studio, PS4
- LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4
- LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio , PS4
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Insomniac Games, PS4
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5
- Matterfall, Huismerk , PS4
- MediEvil Andere Oceaan, PS4
- Patapon Remastered : Japan Studio, PS4
- Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4
- Resogun | Housemarque, PS4
- Returnal | Housemarque, PS5
- Shadow of the Colossus | Japan Studio, PS4
- Tearaway Unfolded |Media Molecule, PS4
- The Last Guardian, Japan Studio, PS4
- The Last of Us Remastered : Naughty Dog, PS4
- The Last of Us: Left Behind | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Until Dawn, Supermassive Games, PS4
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection |NaughtyDog, PS4
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy PS4
- WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4
- Ashen, Annapurna Interactive, PS4
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla , Ubisoft, PS4/PS5
- Celeste: Maddy Makes Games, PS4
- Cities: Skylines, Paradox Interactive, PS4
- Control: Ultimate Edition , 505 Games, PS4/PS5
- Dead Cells| Motion Twin, PS4
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4
- Hollow Knight, PS4
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5
- Mortal Kombat 11 WB Games, PS4/PS5
- Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
- NBA 2K22 2K Games, PS4/PS5
- Outer Wilds | Annapurna Interactive, PS4
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Rockstar Games, PS4
- Resident Evil , Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4
- Soulcalibur VI: Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4
- The Artful Escape, Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5
- The Crew 2, Ubisoft, PS4
Dan zijn er de niet-geremasterde klassieke games:
- Ape Escape: Japan Studio, originele PlayStation
- Hot Shots Golf: Japan Studio,originele PlayStation
- I.Q. Intelligent Qube: Japan Studio,originele PlayStation
- Jumping Flash! | Japan Studio,originele PlayStation
- Syphon Filter: Bend Studio,originele PlayStation
- Super Stardust Portable: Housemarque, PSP
- Mr. Driller: Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.,originele PlayStation
- Tekken 2: Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.,oorspronkelijke PlayStation
- Worms World Party, Team 17,originele PlayStation
- Worms Armageddon , Team 17,originele PlayStation
Dan hebben we klassieke games die zullen worden opgewaardeerd:
- Ape Escape 2: Japan Studio, PS4
- Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits | Japan Studio, PS4
- Dark Cloud: Japan Studio , PS4
- Dark Cloud 2, Japan Studio , PS4
- FantaVision PS4
- Hot Shots Tennis: Studio Japan, PS4
- Jak II: Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jak 3| Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jak X: Combat Racing: Naughty Dog, PS4
- Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4
- Rogue Galaxy: Japan Studio, PS4
- Siren: Japan Studio, PS4
- Wild Arms 3 SIE, PS4
- Baja: Edge of Control HD HD THQ Nordic, PS4
- Bioshock Remastered: 2K Games, PS4
- Borderlands The Handsome Collection | 2K Games, PS4
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Gearbox Publishing, PS4
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | THQ Nordic, PS4
- Lego Harry Potter Collection | WB Games, PS4
Tot slot de lijst van PS3 games die exclusief beschikbaar zullen zijn via game streaming, waar de bovenstaande games ook te downloaden zullen zijn:
- Crash Commando: Creative Vault Studios, PS3
- Demon's Souls van Software, PS3
- echochrome Japan Studio, PS3
- Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds | Japan Studio , PS3
- Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational | Japan Studio, PS3
- Ico: Japan Studio , PS3
- Infamous: Sucker Punch,PS3
- Infamous2: Sucker Punch, PS3
- Infamous: Festival of Blood PS3
- LocoRoco Cocoreccho! | Japan Studio, PS3
- MotorStorm Apocalypse: Evolution Studios, PS3
- MotorStorm RC PS3
- Puppeteer : Japan Studio, PS3
- Rain: Japan Studio ,PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty: Insomniac Games, PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time: Insomniac Games,PS3
- Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus | Insomniac Games, PS3
- Resistance 3: Insomniac Games, PS3
- Super Stardust HD Housemarque, PS3
- Tokyo Jungle PS3
- When Vikings Attack PS3
- Asura's Wrath PS3
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 PS3
- Devil May Cry HD Collection PS3
- Enslaved: Odyssey to the West PS3
- F.E.A.R. WB Games, PS3
- Lost Planet 2 PS3
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 Koei Tecmo, PS3
- Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare PS3
