Sony onthult enkele van de games die zullen worden opgenomen in nieuwe PlayStation Plus-niveaus

Deze pagina is vertaald met behulp van AI en machine learning.

(Pocket-lint) - Sony heeft een eerste blik geworpen op de lijst van games die zullen worden opgenomen in de nieuwe niveaus van zijn PlayStation Plus-lidmaatschapsregelingen die toegang geven tot een back catalogue van titels.

De lijst tot nu toe (en er kunnen blijkbaar nog meer titels bijkomen) bevat PS5-, PS4-, PS3- en originele PlayStation-titels, terwijl PS2-titels nog in detail moeten worden besproken.

De verschillende lijsten zijn verdeeld, aangezien Sony zegt dat sommige klassieke games zullen worden geremasterd met verbeterde prestaties en betere resoluties, terwijl andere misschien dichter bij de oorspronkelijke ervaring zullen staan.

Sony heeft ook een aantal games bevestigd die proefversies krijgen voor Premium- of Deluxe-leden, waaronder Horizon Forbidden West en Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - hiervan kun je twee uur uitproberen en nog een paar andere.

U kunt alle details over dit alles vinden in Sony's blog post over het onderwerp hier.

Een leuk detail is de onthulling dat gebruikers van originele PlayStation- en PSP-games save states kunnen aanmaken en hun games kunnen terugspoelen, beide handig voor oudere titels, en ook dat iedereen die eerder een titel op de lijst heeft gekocht er toegang toe zal hebben, ongeacht hun abonnementsstatus, blijkbaar.

Allereerst is er de lijst van PS4 en PS5 games:

Alienation : Housemarque, PS4

: Housemarque, PS4 Bloodborne , PS4

, PS4 Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4

| Pixelopus, PS4 Days Gone , Bend Studio, PS4

, Bend Studio, PS4 Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4

| Housemarque, PS4 Death Stranding en Death Stranding Director's Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5

| Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5 Demon's Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5

| Bluepoint Games, PS5 Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5

| Lucid Games, PS5 Everybody's Golf , Japan Studio, PS4

, Japan Studio, PS4 Ghost Of Tsushima Director's Cut , Sucker Punch, PS4/PS5

, Sucker Punch, PS4/PS5 God of War , Santa Monica Studio, PS4

, Santa Monica Studio, PS4 Gravity Rush 2: Studio Japan, PS4

Studio Japan, PS4 Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio , PS4

| Japan Studio , PS4 Horizon Zero Dawn , Guerrilla Games, PS4

, Guerrilla Games, PS4 Infamous First Light Sucker Punch, PS4

Sucker Punch, PS4 Infamous Second Son Sucker Punch , PS4

Sucker Punch , PS4 Knack , Japan Studio, PS4

, Japan Studio, PS4 LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4

| Sumo Digital, PS4 LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio , PS4

| Japan Studio , PS4 Marvel's Spider-Man : Insomniac Games, PS4

: Insomniac Games, PS4 Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5

| Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5 Matterfall, Huismerk , PS4

, PS4 MediEvil Andere Oceaan, PS4

Andere Oceaan, PS4 Patapon Remastered : Japan Studio, PS4

: Japan Studio, PS4 Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Resogun | Housemarque, PS4

| Housemarque, PS4 Returnal | Housemarque, PS5

| Housemarque, PS5 Shadow of the Colossus | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Tearaway Unfolded |Media Molecule, PS4

Molecule, PS4 The Last Guardian , Japan Studio, PS4

, Japan Studio, PS4 The Last of Us Remastered : Naughty Dog, PS4

: Naughty Dog, PS4 The Last of Us: Left Behind | Naughty Dog, PS4

Naughty Dog, PS4 Until Dawn , Supermassive Games, PS4

, Supermassive Games, PS4 Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection |NaughtyDog, PS4

|NaughtyDog, PS4 Uncharted 4: A Thief's End | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 Uncharted: The Lost Legacy PS4

PS4 WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4

Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4 Ashen , Annapurna Interactive, PS4

, Annapurna Interactive, PS4 Assassin's Creed Valhalla , Ubisoft, PS4/PS5

, Ubisoft, PS4/PS5 Celeste : Maddy Makes Games, PS4

: Maddy Makes Games, PS4 Cities: Skylines , Paradox Interactive, PS4

, Paradox Interactive, PS4 Control: Ultimate Edition , 505 Games, PS4/PS5

, 505 Games, PS4/PS5 Dead Cells | Motion Twin, PS4

| Motion Twin, PS4 Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4

Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4 Hollow Knight , PS4

, PS4 Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5

| Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5 Mortal Kombat 11 WB Games, PS4/PS5

WB Games, PS4/PS5 Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4

| Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4 NBA 2K22 2K Games, PS4/PS5

2K Games, PS4/PS5 Outer Wilds | Annapurna Interactive, PS4

| Annapurna Interactive, PS4 Red Dead Redemption 2 : Rockstar Games, PS4

: Rockstar Games, PS4 Resident Evil , Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4

, Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4 Soulcalibur VI: Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4

Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4 The Artful Escape , Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5

, Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5 The Crew 2, Ubisoft, PS4

Dan zijn er de niet-geremasterde klassieke games:

Ape Escape : Japan Studio, originele PlayStation

: Japan Studio, originele PlayStation Hot Shots Golf : Japan Studio,originele PlayStation

: Japan Studio,originele PlayStation I.Q. Intelligent Qube : Japan Studio,originele PlayStation

: Japan Studio,originele PlayStation Jumping Flash! | Japan Studio,originele PlayStation

| Japan Studio,originele PlayStation Syphon Filter : Bend Studio,originele PlayStation

: Bend Studio,originele PlayStation Super Stardust Portable: Housemarque, PSP

Housemarque, PSP Mr. Driller : Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.,originele PlayStation

: Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.,originele PlayStation Tekken 2 : Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.,oorspronkelijke PlayStation

: Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.,oorspronkelijke PlayStation Worms World Party , Team 17,originele PlayStation

, Team 17,originele PlayStation Worms Armageddon , Team 17,originele PlayStation

Dan hebben we klassieke games die zullen worden opgewaardeerd:

Ape Escape 2 : Japan Studio, PS4

: Japan Studio, PS4 Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Dark Cloud: Japan Studio , PS4

Japan Studio , PS4 Dark Cloud 2 , Japan Studio , PS4

, Japan Studio , PS4 FantaVision PS4

PS4 Hot Shots Tennis: Studio Japan, PS4

Studio Japan, PS4 Jak II: Naughty Dog, PS4

Naughty Dog, PS4 Jak 3 | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 Jak X: Combat Racing: Naughty Dog, PS4

Naughty Dog, PS4 Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 Rogue Galaxy: Japan Studio, PS4

Japan Studio, PS4 Siren : Japan Studio, PS4

: Japan Studio, PS4 Wild Arms 3 SIE, PS4

SIE, PS4 Baja: Edge of Control HD HD THQ Nordic, PS4

THQ Nordic, PS4 Bioshock Remastered : 2K Games, PS4

: 2K Games, PS4 Borderlands The Handsome Collection | 2K Games, PS4

| 2K Games, PS4 Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Gearbox Publishing, PS4

Gearbox Publishing, PS4 Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | THQ Nordic, PS4

| THQ Nordic, PS4 Lego Harry Potter Collection | WB Games, PS4

Tot slot de lijst van PS3 games die exclusief beschikbaar zullen zijn via game streaming, waar de bovenstaande games ook te downloaden zullen zijn:

Crash Commando : Creative Vault Studios, PS3

: Creative Vault Studios, PS3 Demon's Souls van Software, PS3

van Software, PS3 echochrome Japan Studio, PS3

Japan Studio, PS3 Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds | Japan Studio , PS3

| Japan Studio , PS3 Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 Ico : Japan Studio , PS3

: Japan Studio , PS3 Infamous : Sucker Punch,PS3

: Sucker Punch,PS3 Infamous 2: Sucker Punch, PS3

Sucker Punch, PS3 Infamous: Festival of Blood PS3

PS3 LocoRoco Cocoreccho! | Japan Studio, PS3

| Japan Studio, PS3 MotorStorm Apocalypse : Evolution Studios, PS3

: Evolution Studios, PS3 MotorStorm RC PS3

PS3 Puppeteer : Japan Studio, PS3

: Japan Studio, PS3 Rain : Japan Studio ,PS3

: Japan Studio ,PS3 Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty : Insomniac Games, PS3

: Insomniac Games, PS3 Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time : Insomniac Games,PS3

: Insomniac Games,PS3 Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus | Insomniac Games, PS3

| Insomniac Games, PS3 Resistance 3 : Insomniac Games, PS3

: Insomniac Games, PS3 Super Stardust HD Housemarque, PS3

Housemarque, PS3 Tokyo Jungle PS3

PS3 When Vikings Attack PS3

PS3 Asura's Wrath PS3

PS3 Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 PS3

PS3 Devil May Cry HD Collection PS3

PS3 Enslaved: Odyssey to the West PS3

PS3 F.E.A.R. WB Games, PS3

WB Games, PS3 Lost Planet 2 PS3

PS3 Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 Koei Tecmo, PS3

Koei Tecmo, PS3 Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare PS3

Geschreven door Max Freeman-Mills.