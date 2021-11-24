Deze pagina is vertaald met behulp van AI en machine learning.

(Pocket-lint) - De UK Nintendo Store heeft eindelijk de draadloze Sega Mega Drive-controller op voorraad.

Ontworpen voor Nintendo Switch-bezitters om de reeks Mega Drive / Genesis-games te spelen die beschikbaar zijn met de Switch Online Expansion Pass, de controller is al een tijdje beschikbaar om te bestellen in de VS. Nu kunnen Britse retro-gamingfans er ook een bemachtigen.

Sega Mega Drive Controller voor Nintendo Switch nu verkrijgbaar Speel de Sega-games met de Switch Online Expansion Pass zoals ze bedoeld zijn. Deze getrouwe reproductie van de originele controller mist alleen de kabel, omdat deze draadloos is. Bestel nu voor € 39,99. Aanbieding bekijken

Nintendo promises free delivery for the controller, as it's over the £20 minimum spend.

It will work with all the Sega games available on Expansion Pass, which currently includes classics like Dr Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine, Ecco the Dolphin, Golden Axe, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Streets of Rage 2, and Strider.

Sadly, the wireless N64 controller is now out of stock. As is the SNES controller for the Super Nintendo games available as part of a regular Switch Online subscription.

The dual pack of NES controllers is still listed as in stock, however.

Switch Online is the paid membership service to enable online gaming on most Switch games, plus other benefits, such as the expanding list of classic games. It costs £17.99, €19.99, $19.99 for a 12-month subscription.

The Expansion Pass adds N64 and Sega Mega Drive / Genesis games, plus other add-ons, such as the Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise DLC. It bumps the price up to £34.99, €39.99, $49.99.