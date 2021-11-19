Deze pagina is vertaald met behulp van AI en machine learning.
(Pocket-lint) - Oké, dus misschien ben je niet zo enthousiast over Stadia , maar aangezien deze bundel de fantastische Chromecast Ultra van Google bevat, is het een koopje.
Deze gekke deal levert je een Chromecast Ultra en Google Stadia-controller op. Oorspronkelijk respectievelijk £ 70 en £ 59. Voor een totaal van € 19,99.
The Chromecast Ultra is no longer available separately, being superseded by the fantastic Chromecast with Google TV, but it originally went for £70 in the UK. It's still a fantastic option to beam 4K content to your TV.
It works like any other Chromecast dongle, plugging in to a HDMI port on your television and allowing you to stream almost anything from your smartphone. This, of course, includes Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ et al.
Plus, you get the Stadia controller, and even if you're not planning to sign up to Stadia - it's pretty easy to set up for use on PC with Steam. It's a really solid game pad that normally retails for £59.
The combined value makes for one of the best early Black Friday deals we've seen this year so far.
