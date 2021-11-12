Deze pagina is vertaald met behulp van AI en machine learning.

(Pocket-lint) - De pre-kerst Black Friday-verkopen zijn hier – en dat betekent dat er een aantal uitstekende deals zijn voor microSD- en SD-kaarten voor Android-smartphones, camera’s of de Nintendo Switch.

In 2021 valt Black Friday op 26 november, gevolgd door Cyber Monday op 29 november. Om de beste deals te krijgen, moet je erachter komen waar je naar op zoek bent en vanaf november de prijzen in de gaten houden.

We're going to be highlighting many of the best deals around the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales period below, based on the US and UK. You can quick-jump to the section you want with the links below.

Best US Black Friday SD card deals

Nintendo SanDisk 128 GB microSD-kaart - slechts $ 21,25 Als je op zoek bent naar een perfecte Switch-partner, wat is er dan beter dan een officiële Nintendo-gelicentieerde SD-kaart van SanDisk? Dit Mushroom-embleem, afgewerkt in rood, is een aantrekkelijke rode kleur, biedt 128 GB opslagruimte en is ook een spotprijs, met 39% korting op de oorspronkelijke vraagprijs. Aanbieding bekijken

PNY Pro Elite 256 GB SD-kaart - slechts $ 34,99 Op zoek naar een full-size SD-kaart voor een fatsoenlijke prijs? De Pro Elite PNY-kaart is een UHS-I-kaart met een behoorlijke snelheid die zonder problemen HD-video aankan. Het heeft ook 19% korting, waardoor de vraagprijs zeer redelijk is voor een kaart van 256 GB. Aanbieding bekijken

Best UK Black Friday SD card deals

Nintendo SanDisk 128 GB microSD-kaart - slechts £ 19,99 Als je op zoek bent naar een perfecte Switch-partner, wat is er dan beter dan een officiële Nintendo-gelicentieerde SD-kaart van SanDisk? Dit Mushroom-embleem biedt 128 GB opslagruimte en is ook een spotprijs, met 51% korting op de oorspronkelijke vraagprijs. Aanbieding bekijken

SanDisk Extreme Pro 128 GB SD-kaart - slechts £ 23,49 Op zoek naar een SD-kaart op ware grootte? Deze SanDisk Extreme Pro heeft 45% korting op de gebruikelijke vraagprijs. Ideaal om in uw digitale camera te duiken om stapels afbeeldingen of HD-video vast te leggen. Aanbieding bekijken

SanDisk Extreme Pro 512GB SD-kaart - bespaar 51% Als je enorme hoeveelheden opslagruimte op één kaart wilt, dan is deze SD-kaart van een halve terabyte op ware grootte een geweldige prijs — voor minder dan de helft van de prijs — waardoor de prijs op £ 127,29 komt. Aanbieding bekijken

Why you need a microSD card

Considering most modern Android smartphones, digital cameras and the Nintendo Switch require a multimedia card for storage expansion, with the last of those nigh-on demanding one to play anything but the smallest of indie games, it's a good idea to get a card in order to make the most of your devices.

A triple-A Switch game, for example, takes up between 5GB and 25GB of storage space, so getting your hands on a 128GB card means you can store more than 20 extra games. If you already own a Nintendo Switch you'll know exactly how frustrating it can be to archive a game (uninstall it) just to play another.

One of the most important things to note is the speed - cards that boast speeds of 100Mb/s (V30) and above are ideal for Switch gaming, although you can opt for something a little slower if you don't mind longer loading times.

That V30 speed is also fine for HD video capture, with the faster speeds (from V60/V90 UHS-II card types) aimed at vloggers and enthusiast videographers. The V90 cards cost a lot more money, but are much faster, designed for 4K or even 8K video capture at high bitrates - so most people won't need those unless for specific tasks.

A final word of warning: stick to the known brands when it comes to buying a card. Lexar, SanDisk, Samsung, Kingston, Panasonic, PNY are the most prominent and reliable. We've heard many a story about apparent knock-off cards in the market - those with naff names, typically - that offer far less storage capacity and/or speed when they arrive. We'll only highlight reliable sources in our deals.