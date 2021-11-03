Wanneer is Black Friday 2021? De beste Black Friday deals in de VS vind je hier

Deze pagina is vertaald met behulp van AI en machine learning.

What are Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Black Friday is the day after Thanksgiving, where retailers heavily discount thousands of items in the build-up to Christmas. Many retailers now start their Black Friday deals early, meaning that the Black Friday period can last nearly all of November.

Keep in mind Black Friday is followed by Cyber Monday, as well. It's an online-only sale event the Monday after that essentially carries on the bargains for an extra day. Retailers like to make the most of the opportunity to sell more products in an ever-more competitive market.

When are Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021?

In 2021 Black Friday officially lands on Friday 26 November 2021, while Cyber Monday is 29 November 2021. Those are the official dates, but you can expect the deals to start appearing around the middle of November or earlier.

Certainly, one we pass the mid point of November, you need to be paying attention to Black Friday.

Quick links to retailer pages

Here are quick links straight to the sales hubs of the top retailers:

Where can you find the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday US deals?

On this page we'll round up the deals by category - by games, laptops, fitness trackers, and so on. We'll also round up Apple deals, Lego deals, and just about everything that's legitimately a good bargain. We'll be updating this specific guide with highlighted deals across retailers and brands as they go live both on Black Friday and throughout Cyber Monday weekend.

To help you find what you're looking for, just hit the links below and you'll jump to the right section.

Amazon devices | Apple Watch deals | Bluetooth speakers | Chromebooks | Headphones | Fitness trackers | Laptops | Smartphones | Tablet and Kindle | TV | Xbox | Playstation

The best deals we saw for Black Friday 2020

Amazon devices

• Ring Video Doorbell Pro is $80 off - just $169.99: Here's another video doorbell sale - this time on Amazon-owned Ring's high-end model. View the Amazon deal here.

• New Ring Video Doorbell is $30 off - just $69.99: The entry-level Ring Doorbell is now available at a great price. View the Amazon deal here.

• Echo Dot with Clock is $21 off - just $38.99: The Echo Dot, but with spice. (OK, a display, to be specific.) View the Amazon deal here.

• Echo is $30 off - just $69.99: Amazon has discounted its classic Echo - the new version, even. View the Amazon deal here.

• eero 6 Wi-Fi 6 system (3-pack) is $56 off - just $223.00: Amazon-owned Eero is offering its basic mesh Wi-Fi system with a nice little price reduction. View the Amazon deal here.

• Blink Outdoor camera kits are up to $130 off: Secure the outside of your home with affordable smart cameras, such as Amazon's own Blink Outdoor cameras. Several kits are marked down for Black Friday. View the Amazon deal here.

• Get an Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini for just $49.99: Get a smart display and a smart camera pack straight from Amazon, so you can ask Alexa to check your feed to see what's going on - easy peasy. View the Amazon deal here.

Apple Watch deals

• Apple Watch SE GPS 44mm save $20, now $289 (was $309): Get the bigger of the Apple Watch SE models for a discount rate this Black Friday, picking up most of the latest features in a great design. See the deal on Amazon.

• Apple Watch Series 3 GPS & Cellular 38mm save $20, now $179 (was $199): This deal is for the smaller Series 3 Apple Watch with GPS. Not the newest model but plenty of great features. See the deal on Best Buy.

• Apple Watch Series 5 GPS 40mm, save $100, now $299 (was $399): This deal is for the gold model of the smaller Series 5 with a Pink Sand strap and GPS connectivity. See the deal on Best Buy.

Bluetooth speakers

• Sonos Move: save $100.00, now $299.00 (was $399.00). Sonos' battery-powered smart speaker was the first of the company's products to be portable and completely wire-free while still being very much a Sonos multi-room speaker. Check out the Sonos Move deal on Amazon.

• Bang & Olufsen P6 Bluetooth speaker: save $48.91, now $315.10 (was $364.01). It's a stunning looking and great-sounding speaker with that classic B&O styling. Check out the deal on Amazon.

• JBL Link 10: save $70.00, now $109.95 (was $179.95). JBL Link 10 has lots of great features, including built-in Chromecast, Bluetooth and Google Assistant. It's a fully-featured alternative to Google Home. Check out the deal at BH Photo Video.

• JBL Xtreme 2 portable speaker: save $200.00, now $149.99 (was $349.99). The Xtreme 2 speaker is one for those who find the standard, smaller speakers a bit too quite and not quite lively enough for a party. It's big, loud, waterproof and has a 10,000mAh battery for 15 hours playtime. See the offer at Best Buy.

Chromebooks

• HP 14-inch touchscreen Chromebook - now $129, $170 off (was $299): This 14-inch Chromebook from HP is powered by Intel Celeron and has 4GB of memory plus 32GB of flash storage. View the HP Chromebook deal at Best Buy.

• Lenovo Chromebook S330 for $199 ($100 off): This is one of the more expensive Chromebooks on our list. It brings a 14-inch HD display, 4GB of RAM, and a Mediatek processor. So, why the pricier tag? Well, it offers a whopping 32GB of storage. View the deal at Walmart.

• Samsung 11.6-inch Chromebook - now $209.99, $40 off (was $249):This small and light Chromebook from Samsung is powered by Intel Celeron N4000 and has 4GB of memory plus 64GB of flash storage.View the Samsung Chromebook deal at Amazon US.

• HP 14-inch Chromebook for $249: This Chromebook from HP is over half off and features a AMD A4-9120C accelerated processor and a 32GB eMMC flash memory. View the deal at Best Buy.

Headphones

• Sony WH1000XM4 noise-cancelling headphones: save $71.99, now $278.00 (was $349.99). This is the follow-up pair to the one in the deal above, offering more advanced noise-cancelling and sound. It's available on a limited time deal. See the discount on Amazon.

• Beats Solo 3 wireless on-ear headphones: save $80.95, now $119.00 (was $199.95). Before the Solo Pro launched, the Solo 3 was Beats most popular pair of headphones, and it's still a great option new for those looking to save a bit of money. See the Solo 3 offer at Walmart.

• Beats Powerbeats Pro (Moss green and Spring yellow): save $90.00, now $159.99 (was $249.99). These are Beats' flagship true wireless in-ears. If you're after a pair of excellent wire-free earphones for running, this is the perfect pair. They're available cheaper than ever in two colours. See the Powerbeats Pro offer at Best Buy.

• Apple AirPods Pro: save $50.00, now $199.99 (was $249.99). Apple doesn't often discount its latest and greatest devices, so any discount is welcomed. You can now get a bit off the full retail price of the AirPods Pro, it's best in-ears to date. Check out the offer at Best Buy.

• Sony WF-1000XM3: save $61.99, now $168.00 (was $229.99). These are some of the best noise-cancelling in-ears on the market, and they're at a great price right now. See the deal on Amazon.

• AirPods 2 with wireless charging case: save $50.00, now $149.99 (was $199.99). If you have a wireless charger or just want the added convenience, you can also get a decent discount on the version of AirPods 2 with the wireless charging case. View the deal at Best Buy.

Fitness trackers and smartwatches

• Fossil Gen 5, now $179, save $116 (was $295): The Fossil Gen 5 smartwatch runs Wear OS and works with Android and iPhone devices. It has built in heart rate, NFC and a speaker. View the deal on Amazon.

• Fitbit Sense, now $279.95, save $50 (was $329.95): The latest Fitbit smartwatch has built-in GPS, stress monitoring, skin temperature sensor and the usual Fitbit features. View the offer at Fitbit

• Polar Ignite, save $45.99, now $183.96 (was $229.95): The Polar Ignite is waterproof, features heart rate tracking and offers built-in GPS. See the deal on Amazon.

• Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 45mm Mystic Black, now $369.99, save $60 (was $429.99): This deal is for the latest model of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 in Mystic Black with Bluetooth connectivity and a great rotating bezel. See the deal on Best Buy.

• Garmin Forerunner 935 - now $269, was $499.99 (save $230.99): A top-level Garmin device, it offer loads of metrics for runners and multisport althetes - at a really good price. See the discount on Amazon.

• Garmin Forerunner 645 Music - now $219.99, was $449.99 (save $230): A great Garmin watch with support for music and mobile payments. View offer on Amazon.

• Garmin Vivoactive 3 - now $129.99, was $249.99 (save $120): A liftstyled tracker, but still delivering the GPS and heart rate goodness of a Garmin. See the offer on Amazon.

• Garmin Vivofit Jr 2, now $49.99 (save $20): Garmin's fitness tracker for kids, in a range of character styles. View offer on Amazon.

Laptops

• Microsoft Surface Pro 7 128GB - now $599.00, was $959.00: Save a huge $360 on this excellent two-in-one - View this deal at Best Buy.

• HP Envy x360 2-in-1 15.6-inch Laptop - now $599.99, save $180 (was $779.99): With AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD there's plenty on offer in this sleek but large-screen laptop. Check out this HP Envy x360 deal at Best Buy.

• Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 3.5-inch - now $799.99, save $200 (was $999.99): If you've been after a Surface Laptop 3 then now's the time - this Black Friday sees a bunch of offers on the latest model. Here we have Intel's 10th Gen Quad Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD and, of course, Windows 10. Check out the Surface Laptop 3 at Best Buy.

• HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 15.6-inch Laptop - now $1099.99, save $500 (was $1599.99): With a 4K Ultra HD touchscreen, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD snd speedy Nvidia GeForce MX330 graphics this system is a force to be reckoned with. Check out this HP Spectre x360 deal at Best Buy.

• Razer Blade Base Model (2019 version) - now $1,759, save a whopping $2,240: 144Hz screen, Intel Core i7-9750H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060. Check out this deal at Amazon US.

Smartphones

• Google Pixel 5, 128GB, now $649 (save $50): Google's latest Pixel phone with a small discount. See the deal from Amazon.

• Google Pixel 3, 128GB, now $379 (save $40.88): A compact flagship from Google in Not Pink. See the deal from Amazon.

• Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, 128GB, now $549.00 (save $150.99): Samsung's more affordable flagship - all the power, less cost. See the deal from Amazon.

• Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G, 256GB, now $1249.99 (save $200): Samsung's updated folding phone, with 5G. See the deal from Amazon.

• Samsung Galaxy S20, 128GB, now $799.99 (save $200): The 2020 phone from Samsung, compact, high quality, with loads of power. View the offer from B&H.

• OnePlus 8 Pro, 256GB, now $799.99 (save $199.01): One of the best phones of 2020, now with discounts for Black Friday. Lots of power, big storage - a great all-round package. View the offer on Amazon.

Tablets and Kindle

Apple 12.9" iPad Pro, now $799.00, down from $1,149.00: This is a major saving on a really highly-specced version of Apple's tablet - View this offer at B&H in the US.

Apple 11" iPad Pro, now $729.99, down from $799.99: A more modest reduction on the smaller version - View this offer at Best Buy.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 - now $149.99, was $229.99: A chunky saving on an already nice and affordable tablet - View this deal at Best Buy.

Fire 7 now $39.99, was $49.99 (save $10): Amazon's cheapest tablet gets a crazy discount. Available in 16 or 32GB sizes, this 7-inch tablet is great for those who don't want to spend big. See the deal on Amazon US.

Fire HD 8 now $54.99, was $89.99 (save $35): The Fire HD 8 has a good size of display and comes in 32 or 64GB storage options. Get this deal on Amazon US.

Fire HD 10 - now $79.99, was $149.99: The Fire HD 10 was updated in 2019 to make it more powerful, with a faster processor and a move to USB-C for faster charging. View this deal at Amazon US.

Kindle Oasis (2019) now $174.99 (was $249.99): The latest Oasis is waterproof, has an adaptive front light and changes hue to match the room. View this deal on Amazon US

Kindle Paperwhite, now $84.99 (was $129.99): This is a hearty discount on what will be the best Kindle for most people. View this deal on Amazon US

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 128GB - now $599.00, was $959.00: Save a huge $360 on this excellent two-in-one - View this deal at Best Buy.

Xbox accessories

• Xbox Wireless Controller (Robot White), now $39.99 (save $20): The brand new Xbox Seris X/S controller in Robot White - also works with Xbox One. View this Best Buy deal here

• Seagate 4TB Game Drive for Xbox, now $109.99 (save $15): This officially licensed USB 3.0 HDD works on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S to store tonnes of games. Get this deal on Best Buy

• Seagate 2TB Game Drive for Xbox, now $69.99 (save $22.50): Smaller in size, but also a great price. See this Best Buy deal

PS5 accessories

• Astro Gaming A40 headset for PS4 and PS5, now $119.99 (save $30): Made for all consoles, including PS5. View this Best Buy deal here

• Turtle Beach Recon 200 headset, now $29.99 (save $30): A great wired gaming headset in both black or white is on offer now. Check out this Best Buy deal

• 2TB Seagate Game Drive for PS4 and PS5, now $69.99 (save $40): Store a whole load of extra PS4 games on this officially licensed external drive. Check this deal on Amazon

