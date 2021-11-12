Pocket-lint wordt ondersteund door zijn lezers. Wanneer u via links op onze site koopt, kunnen we een aangesloten commissie verdienen. Kom meer te weten

Er is $ 50 korting op deze Garmin Edge-modellen in vroege Black Friday-verkopen

Er is $ 50 korting op deze Garmin Edge-modellen in vroege Black Friday-verkopen
(Pocket-lint) - Voor veel fietsers is Garmin de naam die ze zoeken bij het zoeken naar een fietscomputer. Gelukkig bieden de vroege Black Friday- verkopen een aantal deals, zodat u uw statistieken voor minder kunt krijgen.

Er zijn kortingen op de Garmin Edge 130 Plus, Edge 530 en Edge 830, waardoor je genoeg opties hebt om uit te kiezen.

Garmin Edge 130 Plus - bespaar $ 50

Garmin Edge 130 Plus - bespaar $ 50

De Garmin Edge 130 Plus geeft je de essentie met GPS en hoogtemeter, smartphone-meldingen en een goede korting. Nu $ 149,99.

The Garmin Edge 130 Plus sits at the entry-level of Garmin's Edge devices, but it offers enough to give you the essentials about your ride. It will connect to other devices and display essential information. There's no mapping, however, and although it will do breadcrumb route tracking, there's no rerouting if you go off course.

Garmin Edge 530 - bespaar $ 50

Garmin Edge 530 - bespaar $ 50

De Garmin Edge 530 is een mid-range toestel dat kleurenkaarten en stapsgewijze navigatie biedt. Nu slechts $ 249,99.

The Edge 530 is a very competent device, offering colour mapping and giving you a lot more freedom to explore. It only has button controls (no touchscreen), but it's also compatible with things like power meters and indoor trainers.

Garmin Edge 830 - bespaar $ 50

Garmin Edge 830 - bespaar $ 50

Een zeer complete unit, de Edge 830 biedt touch-and-button bediening, full colour mapping, route- en prestatiegegevens. Nu slechts $ 349,99.

The Edge 830 sits towards the top of the Edge family, offering a touchscreen on top of the Edge 530's offering giving more flexibility in how you interact.

Why buy a Garmin Edge?

Garmin dominates in the sports tracking arena thanks to its mature ecosystem of devices. Thanks to Garmin Connect, all the data you gather on a Garmin Edge device can be examined once you return from your ride.

That also allows you to import or plan routes and push them to compatible Edge devices. These devices will also Bluetooth and ANT+ accessories such as heart rate monitors or bike sensors - and those don't have to be Garmin sensors, there's broad support across lots of brands.

With good battery life, clear displays and ease of use, the Garmin Edge is the choice of many cyclists.

Geschreven door Chris Hall. Oorspronkelijk gepubliceerd op 12 November 2021.
