Deze Garmin Fenix 6 Pro vroege Black Friday-korting maakt ons enthousiast

Deze pagina is vertaald met behulp van AI en machine learning.

(Pocket-lint) - We beginnen vroege Black Friday- deals te zien aankomen, inclusief enkele smakelijke deals op Garmin-apparaten. Deze Garmin Fenix 6 Pro-deal in het VK trok onze aandacht - dit is niet alleen een van onze favoriete apparaten, maar het is ook een van Garmins krachtigste.

We verwachten meer deals op Garmin in november, maar om te beginnen lijkt dit een geweldig aanbod voor de Fenix 6 Pro en als je op zoek bent naar het kleinere apparaat, de Fenix 6S Pro, krijg je daar ook korting op.

Garmin Fenix 6 Pro - nu £ 399 De Garmin Fenix 6 Pro is een vlaggenschiphorloge van Garmin, met uitgebreide functies en een premium design. Er is ook £ 200 korting op de vraagprijs, waardoor dit het goedkoopste horloge is dat we tot nu toe hebben gezien - nu £ 399! Aanbieding bekijken

The Garmin Fenix 6 Pro is a flagship device, offering many of Garmin's latest features. That includes all the sensors you could want, meaning you can track not just your activity, but your entire lifestyle, from running to sleep, from heart rate to blood oxygen.

There's a full range of sports supported, so the Fenix 6 Pro can turn its talents to just about anything, while protecting the display with premium materials to keep this watch looking good.

There are QuickFix straps, which can easily be changed, while there's waterproofing to 5ATM too.

Working with the Garmin Connect app on your phone, you can add more functionality through Connect IQ, while there's also support for smartphone notifications, phone-free music thanks to playlist syncing from Spotify, Deezer or Amazon Music, as well as Garmin Pay, so you can pay with your watch (if your bank supports it).

The Fenix 6 Pro does all this, and offers a realistic 14 day battery life. We should know, we've been using one for the past 2 years.

More early Black Friday deals

• Kindle Paperwhite: Save 47% now £79.99

• Fire TV Stick 4K: Now £26.99, down from £49.99

• Arlo Pro 3 and Arlo Doorbell: 35% off at £169.99

• iRobot Roomba s9: £400 discount this Black Friday

• Xiaomi Mi 11: £200 off at £549

• Garmin Instinct Solar: Save over £110, now £245.50

• HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro: £75 off £174.41

• Amazon Blink Mini: Save 33%, now £19.99

• Echo Dot 3rd Gen: Get 2 for the price of 1 with ECHODOT2FOR1 code

• JVC Fire TV: Up to 20% off

• Tado: 43% discount

• Google Nest Indoor and Outdoor Cameras: 51% off, at £62.99