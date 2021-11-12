Deze pagina is vertaald met behulp van AI en machine learning.

(Pocket-lint) - De Black Friday- verkoop is begonnen en er zijn brede kortingen op Garmin-apparaten, waaronder de Forerunner 245.

Dit is een geweldig horloge voor hardlopers en fitnessfans, met een besparing van 33% in de vroege Black Friday-verkopen.

Garmin Forerunner 245 - bespaar $ 100 De Forerunner 245 is een van onze favoriete fitnesshorloges die alle essentiële trackingstatistieken dekt, terwijl het ook slaaptracking en smartwatch-meldingen biedt. Het is zelfs nog beter met deze korting, wat betekent dat het slechts $ 199,99 is. Aanbieding bekijken

The Forerunner 245 is the second tier in Garmin devices, sitting above the Forerunner 45 or 55, offering GPS, heart rate and a full selection of activity tracking. It will track not only your exercise, but your daily steps and sleep too, so it can give you a full picture of what you're doing.

From the data gathered you can examine what benefits are coming from your training and how well you recover, while runners are well served thanks to advanced running dynamics.

For those wanting support for music, you'll need a slightly different version. Thankfully, that's also discounted in early Black Friday sales.

Garmin Forerunner 245 Muziek - bespaar $ 100 De Forerunner 245 Music biedt alle voordelen van het reguliere model, maar laat je je Bluetooth-koptelefoon aansluiten en muziek synchroniseren van Spotify, Deezer of Amazon Music. Het is nu slechts $ 249,99 - de goedkoopste ooit op Amazon. Aanbieding bekijken

