Fitbits beste tracker heeft $ 50 korting voor Black Friday

Deze pagina is vertaald met behulp van AI en machine learning.
(Pocket-lint) - Hoewel Black Friday zelf nog niet helemaal is gearriveerd, zijn er al genoeg deals te krijgen, waaronder geld van Fitbits nieuwste fitnesstracker - de Charge 5.
De Charge 5 kwam pas een paar maanden geleden in de schappen, dus om er al geld van te krijgen is verrassend, maar ook uitstekend nieuws voor degenen die op zoek zijn naar een van de beste fitness-trackers die er zijn.
De Fitbit Charge 5 is het nieuwste apparaat van Fitbit en een uitstekend apparaat, met ingebouwde GPS, een geweldig ontwerp en briljante activiteitsregistratie. Voor $ 129,95 in plaats van $ 179,95 is dit een geweldige prijs voor dit apparaat.
The Fitbit Charge 5 refines its predecessor - the Charge 4 - in terms of design, whilst adding some extra features too. It's an excellent fitness tracker, with a lovely OLED display, solid performance and great battery life.
Exercise options could be expanded and there's no music control from the device, but otherwise, the Fitbit Charge 5 is Fitbit's best fitness tracker to date. The Fitbit app is brilliant, heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking are also excellent and there's built-in GPS on board too.
Unfortunately, the deal on the Charge 5 is only available to the US, though there is a deal on the Charge 4 in the UK, which you could consider if you're in the market for a Charge tracker and don't want to pay full whack.
De Fitbit Charge 4 is niet de nieuwste Charge-tracker, maar hij is uitstekend en biedt geweldige functies, waaronder ingebouwde GPS. Deze deal ziet het voor minder dan £ 100 voor £ 89,99, een besparing van meer dan 30 procent.
