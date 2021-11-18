Super stijlvolle Fitbit Luxe kost minder dan $ 100 voor Black Friday

Deze pagina is vertaald met behulp van AI en machine learning.

(Pocket-lint) - Een van Fitbits meest recente - en misschien wel de meest stijlvolle activity tracker - de Luxe, is te koop in de vroege Black Friday-deals in de VS.

Het is niet zo volwaardig als de Fitbit Charge-tracker - die ook geld heeft van de vorige generatie - maar het is een uitstekende fitness-tracker met een aantal geweldige accessoires die hem veel modieuzer maken dan de rest van de Fitbit-portfolio.

Fitbit Luxe - bespaar $ 50 De mooie en stijlvolle Fitbit Luxe is een van de nieuwste fitnesstrackers van het bedrijf en biedt geweldige functies en een modieus ontwerp. Dit is een geweldige deal voor $ 99,95 in plaats van $ 149,95. Aanbieding bekijken

At under $100, the Luxe activity tracker is a steal. Its stylish design is super comfortable to wear with the soft and supple silicone strap, while there are some excellent features on board too, so it isn't just form over function.

There's no built-in GPS or Fitbit Pay, but you'll find an SpO2 sensor, heart rate monitoring, connected GPS, as well as a plethora of other features. Sleep tracking and activity tracking are both excellent, with the Luxe able to keep up with the Apple Watch in terms of heart rate montoring and the Fitbit app is one of the best out there in terms of user interface.

There are plenty of accessories available to jazz this fitness tracker up too, meaning it can work with any outfit and occasion, making sure you are always getting your steps. If you want built in GPS, there is a good deal on the Charge 4 to consider that sees it tip just over the $115 mark.

Fitbit Charge 4 - bespaar $ 32 De Fitbit Charge 4 is een uitstekende fitnesstracker met ingebouwde GPS, een geweldig ontwerp en briljante activiteitentracking. Voor $ 117 in plaats van $ 149 is het een geweldige prijs voor dit apparaat. Aanbieding bekijken