Pocket-lint wordt ondersteund door zijn lezers. Wanneer u via links op onze site koopt, kunnen we een aangesloten commissie verdienen. Kom meer te weten

  1. Home
  2. AR & VR
  3. AR & VR nieuws
  4. Oculus AR & VR nieuws

Koop een Oculus Quest 2 en ontvang een voucher ter waarde van $50/£50

Author image, Bijdragend redacteur · ·
Nieuws Gebaseerd op feiten, hetzij uit de eerste hand waargenomen en geverifieerd door de verslaggever, hetzij gerapporteerd en geverifieerd uit deskundige bronnen.
Pocket-lint Koop een Oculus Quest 2 en ontvang een voucher ter waarde van $50/£50
The Trust Project Waarom u Pocket-lint kunt vertrouwen

Deze pagina is vertaald met behulp van AI en machine learning.

(Pocket-lint) - Als je een VR-fan bent of je wilt inbreken in virtual reality-gaming, dan heb je misschien gewacht op een deal voor de Oculus Quest 2.

De Black Friday-deals zijn al in volle gang en we hebben al aanbiedingen en kortingen gezien op verschillende HTC Vive-headsets , maar de Quest 2 wordt helaas zelden afgeprijsd. Dit komt vooral omdat de Quest 2 al betaalbaar is en waarschijnlijk met verlies geprijsd is voor Oculus. Er is echter goed nieuws, want je kunt momenteel een Quest 2 via Amazon kopen en in ruil daarvoor een cadeaubon krijgen.

Het is dus waarschijnlijk niet de korting waar je op hoopte, maar je kunt het waarschijnlijk rechtvaardigen door de cadeaubon te gebruiken om cadeaus voor andere mensen te kopen of op zoek te gaan naar andere koopjes.

Oculus Quest 2 - ontvang een voucher van $ 50/£ 50

Oculus Quest 2 - ontvang een voucher van $ 50/£ 50

Koop nu (van Amazon) en ontvang een voucher van $ 50/£ 50 om te besteden aan Amazon.

Voer code OCULUS50 in bij het afrekenen.

It's worth noting the terms and conditions of this deal:

"Order an "Oculus Quest 2 128 GB" or "Oculus Quest 2 256 GB" between November 22nd 2021 and November 30th 2021 and, once shipped, you will receive a promotional code worth £50 to spend on Amazon.co.uk by January 14th, 2022."

The Oculus Quest 2 is a great bit of kit. An all-in-one VR headset that we'd highly recommend. It's regularly getting improved with software updates and is able to run games without a PC. If you are a PC gamer you can also use Oculus Link and Air Link to play PCVR games while tethered for an even better experience. A cracking headset and a great gift for a loved one or yourself.

More early Black Friday UK deals

Geschreven door Adrian Willings. Oorspronkelijk gepubliceerd op 23 November 2021.
Aanbevolen voor jou
Koop een Oculus Quest 2 en ontvang een voucher ter waarde van $50/£50
Koop een Oculus Quest 2 en ontvang een voucher ter waarde van $50/£50 Door Adrian Willings ·
Koop een HTC Vive-headset met maar liefst £ 250 korting
Koop een HTC Vive-headset met maar liefst £ 250 korting Door Adrian Willings ·
Top 10 toepassingen van augmented reality in films
Top 10 toepassingen van augmented reality in films Door Stuart Miles ·