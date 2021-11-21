Pocket-lint wordt ondersteund door zijn lezers. Wanneer u via links op onze site koopt, kunnen we een aangesloten commissie verdienen. Kom meer te weten

  1. Home
  2. Apps
  3. App nieuws
  4. Microsoft app nieuws

Microsoft 365- en McAfee-deal kan u £ 135 besparen op dit abonnement

Author image, Editor · ·
Boodschappen doen Een artikel met de focus op winkelen, of dat nu een specifieke deal of aanbieding is. Pocket-lint kan een kleine premie krijgen als u iets koopt.
Microsoft Microsoft 365- en McAfee-deal kan u £ 135 besparen op dit abonnement
The Trust Project Waarom u Pocket-lint kunt vertrouwen

Deze pagina is vertaald met behulp van AI en machine learning.

(Pocket-lint) - De Black Friday-verkopen zijn nu in volle gang, met aanbiedingen voor allerlei items, waaronder deze aanbieding voor een Microsoft 365- en McAfee-abonnement.

Deze aanbieding omvat McAfee Total Protection 2022, dus dit kan alle software zijn die u nodig hebt.

Microsoft 365-familie - bespaar 73%

Microsoft 365-familie - bespaar 73%

Microsoft 365 voor maximaal 6 gebruikers, die toegang geeft tot Office-apps op meerdere apparaten en McAfee Total Protection. Nu € 48,99.

For a limited time you can get a reduced subscription to Microsoft 365, giving access for up to 6 users across multiple devices and ensuring you always have access to the latest apps from Microsoft - like Word and Excel. This is for 15 months of access.

This is bundled in with McAfee Total Protection for 12 months, giving you virus and malware protection, as well as offering a password manager for complete protection for your devices.

Is Apple Music het waard? Probeer de streamingdienst van Apple 3 maanden gratis
Is Apple Music het waard? Probeer de streamingdienst van Apple 3 maanden gratis Door Pocket-lint International Promotion ·

It's only available until the end of the day, however, so if you want it, you'll have to be quick.

More Black Friday deals

Geschreven door Chris Hall. Oorspronkelijk gepubliceerd op 21 November 2021.
Aanbevolen voor jou
Microsoft 365- en McAfee-deal kan u £ 135 besparen op dit abonnement
Microsoft 365- en McAfee-deal kan u £ 135 besparen op dit abonnement Door Chris Hall ·
Amazon biedt drie maanden gratis streaming via Amazon Music Unlimited
Amazon biedt drie maanden gratis streaming via Amazon Music Unlimited Door Rob Kerr ·
Hoe realtime songteksten in Spotify te zien
Hoe realtime songteksten in Spotify te zien Door Maggie Tillman ·