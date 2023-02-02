The electric car star of the forthcoming Nissan Futures event is as sci-fi as they come.

Nissan is to hold an event in Japan starting on 4 February that will showcase its ideas and plans for a more sustainable future for vehicles.

Called Nissan Futures, it will focus on sustainability and design innovation, and will run until 1 March at the brand's Global Headquarters Gallery. It will also host the Nissan Max-Out - a physical concept car that epitomises the company's ambitions.

The Nissan Max-Out concept was first shown in virtual form as part of the Nissan Ambition 2030 vision. However, the sci-fi all-electric two-seat convertible has now been built for real.

It has been designed to provide "a liberating sense of openness", says Nissan. That and look like you're on the set of the new Tron movie while you race around the streets of Tokyo. It has an ultra-lighweight chassis and low centre of gravity, so is designed to take corners precisely and easily.

Its aerodynamics are tweaked to give as little resistance to airflow as possible, while the dash is fully digital and runs across the front of the vehicle. As with many concept EVs these days, it seems to be adaptable for both manual and autonomous driving, with a steering column rather than wheel.

There's an awful lot of LED lighting going on too, which certainly makes the car stand out.

As will all of these things, the likelihood of a full production model being released is slim. However, much of the technology demonstrated in the concept version could make its way into future Nissan electric cars. We certainly hope the design accents do, as we particularly like the sweeping curves and lighting.

If you live or plan to visit Japan in the near future, you can go see the Max-Out concept for yourself as Nissan is making entry to its Global Headquarters free for the duration of the Nissan Futures event. There will also be customer events, panel discussions and other displays to check out too.

If you can't make it yourself, Nissan will also host some videos on its YouTube channel.