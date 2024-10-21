Key Takeaways Nintendo's secret playtest appears to be for a Massive Multiplayer Online (MMO) game.

The game allows players to develop a planet and encounter new lands and enemies.

A "Beacon" system in the game lets players edit their own area of the planet.

Recently, Nintendo announced a mysterious 10,000-person playtest that players could sign up for. Since then, speculation of what this possible playtest is has been running rampant. Is it something to do with the Switch's successor ? Is it some sort of new add-on to the Switch Online subscription to add older Gamecube games?

Places for the 10,000-person playtest filled up instantaneously with participants being asked not to share any details about it.

Naturally, given that this is the internet, details have now started to leak about Nintendo's secret playtest, and the details sound like the game is going to be a family-friendly Massive Multiplayer Online (MMO) game.

Nintendo's playtest is for an MMO?

Details that have leaked describe a planet that players can develop and explore

First reported by The Verge, now deleted screenshots about the playtest posted on X by a user called Ethan_ThisGuy, revealed that it could be for a Massive Multiplayer Online (MMO) game by Nintendo.

The game's description, according to leaked materials posted on Reddit, "is to work with others to fully "develop" a massive, expansive planet by utilizing creativity and framed resources." As players progress through the game they will encounter "new lands, enemies and resources" that will become "essential" to their journey.

The game has a "Beacon" system that will let players create zones on the planet where they can "move, lift, or edit" items in. Players can't edit someone's Beacon, only their own.

Aside from Beacons, the game has a separate social hub called the "Dev Core" where players can level up, get items, and "commune" with other players. The game also has "UGC (User-Generated Content) features" for creating and sharing custom content. In order for players to access UGC features, they must pass a test "to show that you understand the importance of respectful communication."

Nintendo's new game sounds like it has a familiar premise

This could also be our first glimpse at a title for the Switch 2

The game doesn't seem to have any link to Nintendo's other properties, and looks to be a new IP. But this is a very early playtest, and assets and characters from Nintendo's large library of games could be added in the future.

I never would have thought Nintendo would attempt to make an MMO, but it sure does sound and look like it's trying to with this playtest. The described gameplay does sound like it has similarities to Minecraft, especially since players can develop their own area, and travel the land in the game to find enemies and resources.

A family-friendly MMO, with gameplay similarities to Minecraft, could work well for Nintendo, and perhaps be a big title for the Switch's long-awaited successor.

As an avid MMO player myself, I'm fascinated by what Nintendo is doing here with this playtest, and I'm excited to learn and see more in the future.