Summary At its latest Nintendo Direct presentation, the gaming company shadow dropped an all-new mobile app: Nintendo Today!

Nintendo Today! surfaces all the latest news and upcoming events from the company, along with offering a fun calendar interface and support for home screen widgets.

The release of this new app comes just a week ahead of Nintendo's big Switch 2 presentation.

In an unexpected move, Nintendo has dropped a new Switch Direct virtual presentation onto the internet, a mere week in advance of its big Switch 2 event on April 2. In addition to showcasing various first-and-third-party titles targeted for release on the aging console in the coming months, Nintendo has taken the opportunity to shadow drop an all-new mobile app: Nintendo Today!

The new Nintendo Today! app, which was unveiled by company veteran Shigeru Miyamoto , is pitched as a one-stop-shop for all things Nintendo news-related. In many ways, the app feels like a spiritual successor to the iconic Nintendo Channel from the bygone days of the company's Wii era.

The Nintendo Today! app is available now for download on the Apple App Store for iOS and iPadOS devices, with an Android -based Google Play Store release expected to follow suit. The app is free to use, but it does require you to log in via a Nintendo Account during the setup process.

Naturally, I downloaded Nintendo Today! as soon as I got wind of its release, and I've since been playing around with its various features and options. Here are the main selling points of Nintendo's all-new mobile news app.

Nintendo Today! Nintendo Today! is a news app from the Japanese gaming giant that provides information on upcoming events and releases, while also offering a fun calendar view. See at Apple App Store

The Wii's Nintendo Channel reborn

The meat and potatoes of the new Nintendo Today app is its surfacing of daily updates, news, and other Nintendo-related information. When you first launch the app, you're greeted with the option to select from various Nintendo franchises that you'd like to receive updates about. Currently, this 'your favorite game series' list consists of:

Super Mario

The Legend of Zelda

Animal Crossing

Splatoon

Pikmin

Kirby

Fire Emblem

Metroid

WarioWare

Donkey Kong

Classics

These options cover the majority of the most popular first-party and second-party Nintendo intellectual properties (IPs), but it's the Classics section that intrigues me the most. Nintendo has a spotty track record when it comes to offering up access to its library of retro titles, and so its inclusion here might be a hint at more legacy game content in the near future.

Related Switch 2 preorder leak hits just as Nintendo details new sharing feature Best Buy Canada leaked that its Switch 2 pre-orders will go live on April 2, and Nintendo has introduced a new digital game lending feature.

2 Event Schedule + Animated Calendar

Keep up with Nintendo news via a themed digital calendar

Switch from the main home tab over to the calendar page, and you're greeted with a large digital date tracker. From here, you're able to get a birds-eye view of upcoming Nintendo Directs, which are cleanly organized on screen.

There aren't a lot of options to choose from here -- the main option is a toggle to switch the first day of the week from Sunday to Monday -- but the calendar's visuals more than make up for this. By default, there's a charming set of Super Mario-themed iconography and background art displayed in the background.

There's a lot of potential here for further development: I'd love for this calendar to sync with my Nintendo Account and display daily Switch gameplay statistics, achievements, and more.