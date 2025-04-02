This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

After years of waiting, Nintendo's Switch 2 has finally arrived .

While there are still many things Nintendo hasn't revealed about the handheld, we know its notable hardware specs, the console's key launch titles, and more.

With the Switch 2, Nintendo is offering an upgraded version of the original Switch, rather than a complete change in direction like the move from the Wii U to the Switch. Given the Switch's runaway success, this strategy makes a lot of sense. With all of this in mind, here's a breakdown of all the key differences between the Switch and the Switch 2 that we know about so far, including details surrounding specs, pricing, availability, design, and more.

There's still a lot we don't know about the Switch 2. As information appears, this story will be updated.

Price, specs, and availability

