SanDisk 1TB microSDXC-Card $100 $150 Save $50 It might be overkill but if you're tired of deleting games off your Switch, there's no better way to fix things than by picking up this - the biggest officially licensed microSD card out there. It's got a healthy discount for Cyber Monday, too, so it's the perfect time to buy. $100 at Best Buy $100 at Amazon

I've tested a lot of accessories for the Nintendo Switch in my time, from headsets to controllers, but there aren't many that have made a bigger difference to my week-to-week usage of the console than this.

A humble microSD card can massively expand the storage of your Nintendo Switch, but most of them stick closer to the lower-end of what the Switch can accept - something like 64GB or 128GB.

Don't get me wrong, that can still be a welcome upgrade given the standard Nintendo Switch only has 32GB internally to start with, but it's child's play compared to this microSD card on deal for Cyber Monday.

SanDisk's massive 1TB card is the single biggest officially-licensed card you can get for the Switch, with that handy Zelda-inspired Triforce logo clueing you into Nintendo's partnership.

I have one in my Switch and it means that I haven't had to delete a game for literally months, even with a pretty crazy schedule of review downloads to keep up with.

Since games are only getting bigger over time, this problem isn't getting easier - it's getting worse, so if you're tired of shuffling around storage to account for new releases, this is a pretty fantastic option.

Given it's normally $150, so getting it with a third off its regular price is nothing to sniff at, making this one of the best gaming deals we've seen in this Black Friday period.

More Cyber Monday 2023 deals and shopping advice