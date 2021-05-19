The Nintendo Switch has its own, paid subscription service which is required for online play.

However, not only does Nintendo Switch Online enable Switch owners to play many games online, membership offers a growing selection of free classic games to download, including Super Mario.

So here's everything you need to know about Nintendo Switch Online, including the price, family plans and what it has to offer.

What is Nintendo Switch online and what does it do?

Switch Online is Nintendo's equivalent to PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live Gold. It is a paid subscription service that gives you access to online multiplayer play for many games, plus other benefits and features.

You will need to be a Nintendo Switch Online member to play the vast majority of games online. You will still be able to play games such as Splatoon 3 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in single-player or local multiplayer, but won't be able to compete against your friends over the internet if you don't have an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

Nintendo Nintendo Switch Online Nintendo Switch Online gives access to classic games, online play and much more. Buying it for a yearly payment lessens the monthly cost. See on Amazon

What free games do you get with Switch Online and the Expansion Pack?

Classic NES, SNES, N64, Sega Genesis / Mega Drive, Game Boy, and Game Boy Advance games list

A growing library of Nintendo Entertainment System games is available to play at no extra cost. Classics on offer include Super Mario Bros, Super Mario Bros 3, Donkey Kong and The Legend of Zelda.

Switch Online members also get the chance to play a selection of SNES games, such as Super Mario World and Mario Kart, and Game Boy / Game Boy Color titles, like The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX and Tetris. There are more than 100 games available across the collection. It effectively turns your Nintendo Switch into an NES Classic Mini or SNES Classic Mini. Or an old-school handheld, of course.

Those who pay extra for the Expansion Pack also gain access to classic N64, Sega Mega Drive / Genesis, and Game Boy Advance games. It includes some downloadable content at no extra cost too, such as the Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise DLC and the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass (with the latest course pack now available).

Expand the lists below if you want to see the full range of games available.

Nintendo Switch Online free classic games list for UK, EU and US (as of 19 April 2023):

NES

Adventures of Lolo

Balloon Fight

Baseball

Blaster Master (+ SP version)

City Connection

Clu Clu Land

Crystalis

Daiva Story 6: Imperial of Nirsartia

Dig-Dug II

Donkey Kong

Donkey Kong 3

Donkey Kong Jr.

Double Dragon

Double Dragon II: The Revenge

Dr. Mario (+ SP version)

Earthbound Beginnings

Eliminator Boat Duel

Excitebike

Fire 'n Ice

Ghosts'n Goblins (+ SP version)

Gradius (+ SP version)

Ice Climber

Ice Hockey

Journey to Silius

Kid Icarus (+ SP version)

Kirby's Adventure (+ SP version)

Kung-Fu Heroes

Mappy-Land

Mario Bros.

Metroid (+ SP version)

Mighty Bomb Jack (+ SP version)

NES Open Tournament Golf

Nightshade

Ninja Gaiden (+ SP version)

Ninja JaJaMaru-kun

Pinball

Pro Wrestling

Punch-Out!!

River City Ransom

Rygar

S.C.A.T.: Special Cybernetic Attack Team

Shadow of the Ninja

Soccer

Solomon's Key

Star Soldier (+ SP version)

Star Tropics

Super Dodge Ball

Super Mario Bros. (+SP version)

Super Mario Bros. 2

Super Mario Bros. 3

Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels

Tecmo Bowl

Tennis

The Immortal

The Legend of Zelda (+ SP version)

TwinBee (+ SP version)

Vice: Project Doom

Volleyball

Vs. Excitebike

Wario's Woods

Wrecking Crew

Xevious

Yoshi

Zelda II: The Adventure of Link (+ SP version) read more

SNES

Bombuzal

Brawl Brothers

Breath of Fire

Breath of Fire II

Caveman Ninja (AKA Joe & Mac)

Claymates

Congo's Caper

Demon's Crest

Donkey Kong Country

Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy Kong's Quest

Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong's Double Trouble!

Doomsday Warrior

Earthbound

Earthworm Jim 2

F-Zero

Fighter's History

Jelly Boy

Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics

Kirby Super Star

Kirby's Avalanche

Kirby's Dream Course

Kirby's Dream Land 3

Operation Logic Bomb

Magical Drop II

Mario's Super Picross

Natsume Championship Wrestling

Panel de Pon

Pilotwings

Pop'n Twinbee

Preshistorik Man

Psycho Dream

Rival Turf!

Side Pocket

Smash Tennis

Spanky's Quest

Star Fox

Star Fox 2

Stunt Race FX

Super Baseball Simulator 1.000

Super E.D.F. Earth Defense Force

Super Ghouls 'n Ghosts

Super Mario All-Stars

Super Mario Kart

Super Mario World

Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island

Super Metroid

Super Punch-Out!!

Super Puyo Puyo 2

Super Soccer

Super Tennis

Super Valis IV

The Ignition Factor

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

The Peace Keepers

Tuff E Nuff

Wild Guns read more

Game Boy / Game Boy Color

Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare

BurgerTime Deluxe

Game & Watch Gallery 3

Gargoyle's Quest

Kirby's Dream Land

Kirby's Dream Land 2

Metroid II - Return of Samus

Super Mario Land 2 - 6 Golden Coins

Tetris

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX

Wario Land 3 read more

N64 (as part of Expansion Pack)

1080º Snowboarding - coming in 2023

Banjo-Kazooie

Dr Mario 64

Excitebike 64 - coming in 2023

F-Zero X

GoldenEye 007

Harvest Moon 64 - coming in 2023

Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards

Mario Golf

Mario Kart 64

Mario Party

Mario Party 2

Mario Party 3 - coming in 2023

Mario Tennis

Paper Mario

Pilotwings 64

Pokémon Snap

Pokémon Stadium

Pokémon Stadium 2 - coming in 2023

Pokémon Puzzle League

Sin & Punishment

Star Fox 64

Super Mario 64

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Wave Race 64

WinBack

Yoshi’s Story read more

Sega Mega Drive / Genesis (as part of Expansion Pack)

Alien Soldier

Alien Storm

Alisia Dragoon

Altered Beast

Beyond Oasis

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Columns

Comix Zone

Contra: Hard Corps

Dr Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Dynamite Headdy

Earthworm Jim

Ecco the Dolphin

Flicky

Golden Axe

Golden Axe II

Gunstar Heroes

Kid Chameleon

Light Crusader

Mega man: The Wily Wars

M.U.S.H.A.

Phantasy Star IV

Pulseman

Ristar

Shining Force

Shining Force II

Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Sonic the Hedgehog Spinball

Space Harrier II

Street Fighter II': Special Champion Edition

Streets of Rage 2

Strider

Super Fantasy Zone

Sword of Vermilion

Target Earth

Thunder Force II

Toe Jam & Earl

Virtua Fighter 2

Zero Wing read more

Game Boy Advance (as part of Expansion Pack)

Kuru Kuru Kururin

Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga

Mario Kart: Super Circuit

Metroid Fusion

Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3

The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap

WarioWare, Inc.: Minigame Mania read more

Other Switch Online member benefits

Cloud saves

Switch Online allows you to store your save games in the cloud, in order to back up your progress. That way, if you do have to wipe your Switch for whatever reason or run out of storage, you will still have a backup you can download at a later date.

There is a catch though; not all games will save to the cloud. Nintendo blocks some to "ensure fair play", whatever that means.

Nintendo Switch Online app

A Nintendo Switch Online app is available for iOS and Android, and offers voice chat and multiplayer hubs for supported games.

Member offers

Deals and offers are available for members only. As are the occasional free games beyond those for NES, SNES, N64, Sega Mega Drive / Genesis, Game Boy and Game Boy Advance.

Missions & Rewards

A Missions & Rewards section of the Nintendo Switch Online hub sets you tasks, such as "play software that supports online play", or game-specific goals, like "play the NES version of Super Mario Bros". Each completed mission will earn you Platinum Points that can either be traded for digital items (such as themes) or merchandise on Nintendo's website. They can also be swapped in for exclusive icons, frames and backgrounds for your Switch profile picture.

It's worth noting that Platinum Points are not the same as Gold Points (usually earned when buying games from Nintendo itself) and expire after six months, so don't forget to spend them.

How much does Nintendo Switch Online cost and is there a family plan?

Switch Online price

The price of Nintendo Switch Online varies depending on whether you like to pay monthly, quarterly or yearly. There is also a family membership which includes up to eight Nintendo Switch Online subscriptions. Each different family member can use the full Nintendo Switch Online privileges on different consoles or even the same Switch.

After a one-week free trial period, a standard Nintendo Switch Online subscription will cost the following:

Individual membership

1 month (30 days): £3.49, €3.99, $3.99

3 months (90 days): £6.99, €7.99, $7.99

12 months (365 days): £17.99, €19.99, $19.99

Family membership

12 months (365 days): £31.49, €34.99, $34.99

Switch Online Expansion Pack price

A Switch Online Expansion Pack is required for access to classic N64 and Sega Mega Drive games, plus other benefits (such as the Animal Crossing: New Horizons DLC and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe extra courses for free).

You subscribe to it as in a bundle of Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

Individual membership

12 months (365 days): £34.99, €39.99, $49.99

Family membership

12 months (365 days): £59.99, €69.99, $79.99

How to get Nintendo Switch Online membership

It's easy to sign up for a Nintendo Switch Online account. Using a web browser, just head here if you are in the UK, or here if you are in the US.

Alternatively, you can sign up on your Switch itself. Head to the eShop icon on the bottom of the main menu screen, open the eShop and you will see "Nintendo Switch Online" as one of the options on the left-hand side. Click on it and it will take you to the membership options screen where you can choose your membership, and even start the free trial period.

You will also need a free Nintendo Account though, so if you haven't got one already, head here: my.nintendo.com.