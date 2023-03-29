Nintendo is celebrating the forthcoming launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom with a special-branded version of its latest console.

The Nintendo Switch - OLED Model The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition is quite something to look at and will be available ahead of the game launch. It'll be in stores to buy on 28 April 2023. However, it does lack one rather big aspect - you don't get the game itself.

The special edition console has the same 7-inch OLED display we loved in our review of the standard OLED model, it also comes with a dock that includes an Ethernet port, plus 64GB of internal storage (the standard Switch has 32GB). However, like with other OLED Model editions of late (such as Splatoon 3 and Pokémon Scarlet / Violet) you'll have to buy the sequel to Breath of the Wild separately.

What do you get with the Switch OLED Zelda Edition?

Still, it's hard to grumble about such a fine looking variant. It has the Hylian Crest on the front of the dock, plus related motifs on the included Joy-Con controllers. They are also in gold, which looks pretty fine. The rear of the Switch itself continues the Zelda pattern. And there is iconography on the back of the dock and Joy-Cons, too.

As we said, the new Nintendo Switch OLED Model will be available from the end of April, and we're still awaiting pre-order details. The price is yet to be announced too, although previous special edition variants have gone for around $360 / £320.

Nintendo Switch - OLED Model The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition The Nintendo Switch - OLED Model is the best version of the Switch available today. This version comes with special decoration celebrating the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. See at Best Buy See at Nintendo

Also released in celebration of the forthcoming game are a Zelda Edition Pro Controller and a special Nintendo Switch Carrying Case. These will be available on the same day as the game itself - 12 May 2023. Prices are again yet to be revealed.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the direct sequel to, arguably, the best game available for the Switch - Breath of the Wild. It was a launch game with the original Switch back in 2017 and still stands up today as one of the finest action-RPGs ever made.

The second in the series sees Link travel to the skies above Hyrule as well as explore a familiar landscape. New abilities, puzzles and foes await in the new adventure. You can check out some actual gameplay footage in a demonstration video below.

We will likely see more too ahead of the game's launch in May.