The Nintendo Switch has proved itself as a superb alternative to major consoles from Sony and Xbox, offering something else besides - portability. It's still just as impressive now that the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S are on the scene, too.

With the Nintendo Switch Lite also going great guns, plus the Nintendo Switch OLED now available, there are a ton of fans looking for the best games to buy.

That's why we've gathered a list of the upcoming Switch games we've got our own beady eyes on. You can find them in chronological order - soonest first - with trailers for each.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Amazon | Nintendo eShop Release date: 12 May 2023

12 May 2023 Switch exclusive? Yes

Yes Publisher: Nintendo

Possibly the most highly-anticipated game coming to Switch in the last couple of years, Tears of the Kingdom is right around the corner and we're almost impossibly excited to get our hands on it.

With all-new powers and options to explore and what looks like a continuation of the story from Breath of the Wild, it's going to push the Switch to its limits.

Lego 2K Drive

Amazon Release date: 19 May 2023

19 May 2023 Switch exclusive? No, also on Xbox, PlayStation and PC

No, also on Xbox, PlayStation and PC Publisher: 2K

This sprightly-looking racing game will have a massive open world to explore and the ability to build cars and boats completely from scratch, making it hugely interesting to anyone with a passion for Lego.

That also means it should be a perfect pick for families or younger players.

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals

Nintendo eShop Release date: 12 July 2023

12 July 2023 Switch exclusive? No, also on PlayStation and PC

No, also on PlayStation and PC Publisher: Netflix

This adventure game sequel has been a long time coming, and continues the story of Oxenfree's creepy paranormal radio signals, five years after the last game ended.

It looks like another interesting adventure, with main character Riley investigating just what the freak signals mean and do, and returning to Camena in an attempt to figure things out.

Pikmin 4

Amazon | Nintendo eShop Release date: 21 July 2023

21 July 2023 Switch exclusive? Yes

Yes Publisher: Nintendo

It was a very welcome surprise when Nintendo announced Pikmin 4 in September 2022 as part of a packed Nintendo Direct, one that few people saw coming. For now, we don't know much about the game or what new features it'll bring, but time will tell!

Hogwarts Legacy

Amazon Release date: 25 July 2023

25 July 2023 Switch exclusive? No, also on PlayStation, Xbox and PC

No, also on PlayStation, Xbox and PC Publisher: Warner Bros.

Although it's already out on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, Hogwarts Legacy is taking a little longer to come to Switch as its developers wrangle with the lower power output of the console.

If you're hoping to explore Hogwarts and figure out what's caused a goblin uprising, you'll be able to do so on the go or in docked mode once this port eventually lands.

Sea of Stars

Nintendo eShop Release date: 29 August 2023

29 August 2023 Switch exclusive? No, also on PlayStation and PC

No, also on PlayStation and PC Publisher: Sabotage Studios

This gorgeous little turn-based RPG has a real spirit to it, and a simply gorgeous pixellated art style that we can't wait to sink into. It's really reminiscent of the amazing Golden Sun games on Game Boy Advance, to our eyes.

There's a lovely demo on the eShop right now that has us very excited about the interesting and vibrant world it's going to offer up, rich with detail and fun characters.

Blasphemous 2

Release date: Summer 2023

Summer 2023 Switch exclusive? No, also on PC, PlayStation and Xbox

No, also on PC, PlayStation and Xbox Publisher: Team17

If you like your platformers brutal not only in terms of difficulty but in visual style and tone, then you probably enjoyed the first Blasphemous, a creepy and atmospheric Metroidvania game that has a cult following.

Its sequel looks like an excellent expansion of what made the first game fun, with more weapons and special moves to master and a whole heap of new enemies to eviscerate.

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Release date: TBC

TBC Switch exclusive? No

No Publisher: Team Cherry

Hollow Knight: Silksong is an upcoming Metroidvania action-adventure video game that's the sequel to 2017's award-winning Hollow Knight. You'll be journeying to all new lands with special powers to battle the bug hordes. It has been suggested that this game will launch in June but there's no official word yet.

Metroid Prime 4

Release date: TBC

TBC Switch exclusive? Yes

Yes Publisher: Nintendo

Nintendo announced a new instalment of Metroid Prime, this time for Switch, way back during its E3 2017 Spotlight presentation - but few other details have emerged in an absolute age that's passed since then.

Professor Layton and the New World of Steam

Release date: TBC

TBC Switch exclusive? Yes

Yes Publisher: Level-5

With nothing but an incredibly short teaser trailer to go on, all we know for sure is that Professor Layton is back at last, and it looks like we'll be solving mysteries in a new steampunk city.

For those who love gentle stories and puzzling conundrums, this will be one to watch - the series has become a cult hit with plenty of entries on past Nintendo hardware.