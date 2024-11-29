Black Friday is officially here, and if you're on the hunt for some deals on gaming consoles, you're in luck as both the PlayStation 5 as well as the Nintendo Switch OLED model are both the cheapest they have ever been today.

However, if you are picking up a new console, chances are good that you'll want something to play on it as well . And the good news is that there are some absolutely incredible deals this Black Friday on Nintendo Switch games specifically, including one that has been widely hailed as one of the best games of all time.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is just $30 at Wal-Mart

Get the digital edition for 56% off and start playing one of the best games ever made

Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 96/100 Critics Recommend: 97% Platform(s) Nintendo Switch Released May 12, 2023 $30 at Walmart

Widely hailed as a masterpiece when it came out in 2023, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which usually retails for $70 is on sale at Wal-Mart for just $30, a record low for this game. And the good news is that this deep discount is for the digital version of the game, which means that you don't even have to set foot in a store to get it, simply navigate to Wal-Mart's website, purchase the digital code, and you'll be ready to play the title that won nearly a dozen Game of the Year awards last year in just a matter of minutes.

Other Nintendo Switch game deals

Get great deals on Persona 5: Royal, Balatro and more

While the above deal on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is definitely the best video game deal I've come across this Black Friday, some other notable titles are on sale as well today, including Persona 5: Royal for just $15, down from its usual $60, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, Steelbook Edition, which is $25, also down from $60, and the Special Edition of Game of the Year-nominee Balatro, which is now just $20. Check out these and a few more of my personal picks below:

Persona 5 Royal This brilliant JRPG has attracted a huge fanbase. OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 94/100 Critics Recommend: 98% Released October 31, 2019 Platform(s) Nintendo Switch , PlayStation 5 , PlayStation 4 , Xbox Series X and Series S , Microsoft Windows $15 at Best Buy

6 Images 6 Images Close Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 89/100 Critics Recommend: 97% Released June 14, 2024 Platform(s) Nintendo Switch , PC , PlayStation 4 , PlayStation 5 , Xbox Series X , Xbox Series S , Xbox One $25 at Best Buy

6 Images 6 Images Close Balatro OpenCritic Reviews Top Critic Rating: 91/100 Critics Recommend: 100% Released February 20, 2024 Platform(s) PC , PS4 , PS5 , Switch , Xbox One , Xbox Series X , Xbox Series S $20 at Best Buy