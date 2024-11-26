It's officially the week of Black Friday, the largest shopping event of the year, and you know that means deals galore. If you're looking to level up your entertainment setup, now is the time.

This Nintendo Switch OLED deal for Black Friday is one of the best I've ever seen for the Switch console, and is worth looking at, even with the Switch 2 right around the corner.

Right now, you can get the Nintendo Switch - OLED Model: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle for $275. That's $75 off its regular price of $350, a record low for the Nintendo Switch OLED. The deal is available at BestBuy and Target while supplies last.

Nintendo Switch - OLED Model Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $275 $350 Save $75 This bundle comes with the Nintendo Switch OLED model and Mario Kart 8 deluxe. $275 at Best Buy $275 at Target

The Nintendo Switch at this price is hard to pass up

It's OLED screen offers vibrant and bright colors

This bundle includes the OLED Nintendo Switch, which has a vivid 7-inch OLED screen that delivers vibrant colors and sharp contrast. The Switch has three unique playing modes; TV, tabletop, and handheld, which gives you lots of different options for playing with friends and family.

My favorite part about this bundle is that it includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which is an extremely fun racing game. If you were a fan of Mario Kart on the Wii, you'll love being able to revisit Mario Kart on the Nintendo Switch. Lastly, the bundle comes with a 12-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online (valued at $80), which allows you to play your games online. Nintendo Switch Online also has other handy features, like being able to save your data to the cloud and the ability to play classic NES, Super NES, and Game Boy games.

With the Switch 2 expected to launch sometime next year, it's understandable to be a bit hesitant to buy a Nintendo Switch. But if you're looking for a new console to play during the holidays, or as a gift, this record low price for the Switch is hard to pass up.