Quick Links
- Our best game lists for Nintendo Switch
- Top Nintendo Switch games: Best Switch titles every gamer must own
- Best RPGs for Nintendo Switch: The ultimate role-playing games
- Best multiplayer games for Nintendo Switch: Top party games
- Best strategy games for Nintendo Switch: Scratch that planning itch
- Best platforming games for Nintendo Switch: Every top platformer
- Best shooter games on Nintendo Switch: All the best shooters
- Best horror games for Nintendo Switch: Play scary games on the go
- Best indie games on Nintendo Switch: All the best independently-published games
- Tips for your Nintendo Switch
- Nintendo Switch tips and tricks: How to get the most from your console
- How to connect your Nintendo Switch to a TV
- How to reset your Nintendo Switch
- How to tell if you're buying the new Nintendo Switch or the old one
- How to remap the buttons on your Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons, Pro Controller and Switch Lite
- Nintendo Switch accessories
The Nintendo Switch changed the gaming landscape when it arrived permanently blurring the lines between a games console and a portable device.
It works equally well for those who want to play in front of their TV or on the go and has a simply irresistible lineup of hit games to make your way through, too. We know the console (and the different versions of it) inside out, and have a wide range of guides, best game lists and tips and tricks for you to check out.
We've gathered them all here so that you can easily navigate around and through them.
You can also check out our complete guides to the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X if you're looking for even more helpful intel.
-
Our best game lists for Nintendo Switch
There are enough gems on the Nintendo Switch to keep you playing for years, with a huge host of games that you also can't play on any other hardware, thanks to Nintendo's continued first-party excellence.
The lists you'll find below range from our shouts for the very best games overall on the system, to genre-by-genre lists that should help you find something a little bit more precisely-tailored to your tastes.
-
Tips for your Nintendo Switch
While the Nintendo Switch is a pretty straightforward console in many ways, it's still got some interesting foibles and there are little changes that can make big differences to how you use it.
These guides and articles should help you get the most out of your Switch.
-
Nintendo Switch accessories
No console is complete without some additional extras - whether it's a headset or a controller, there are always things you can add that might seriously enhance your experience with the Switch, so be sure to check out our lists below if you're searching for inspiration or guidance.
-
Nintendo Switch comparisons
The Nintendo Switch is phenomenal, in our eyes, but it doesn't exist in a vacuum. There are multiple models to pick from at this point, for one thing, since the addition of the Switch Lite and Switch OLED.
The guides below should help you work out what's different about these models to decide which is the best pick for you.