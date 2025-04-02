Summary Nintendo Switch 2 introduces GameChat for voice communication.

After months of speculation it has finally been confirmed: The Nintendo Switch 2 's C button stands for "Chat", and will launch a brand new feature called GameChat, which allows players to communicate while playing together or while playing different games at the same time. One press of the button will enable the Switch 2's built-in microphone on the console, which is powerful enough to pick up gamers' voice from anywhere in the room, and also includes noise-canceling features.

This feature also supports screensharing, so that you and your friends can see one anothers' gameplay.

A Nintendo Switch Online membership will be needed to use GameChat, however, Nintendo said that when the system launches on June 5, the feature will be free to try until March 31, 2026.

Nintendo Switch 2 4K Capability Yes Brand Nintendo Screen 7.9-inch 1080p LCD, HDR, 120Hz refresh rate (4K/60fps when docked) Game support Switch 2, Switch 2 Edition, Switch Storage 256GB (microSD Express cards) CPU Unknown Expand $450 at Nintendo

Introducing the Nintendo Switch 2 camera

FaceTime by way of the Switch 2

Nintendo also announced the new Nintendo Switch 2 camera alongside the GameChat feature, which will allow players to stream themselves while playing together. This camera will also be a part of certain games, including Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 2 edition, which features minigames that allow players to use the camera to play with their friends on-screen and manipulate objects as themselves.

The camera will be available at launch on June 5, and will cost $50.