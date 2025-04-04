Summary Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour is an interactive tour of the Switch 2 hardware.

It looks a little like Astro's Playroom, but all you get is mini-games and tech demos.

Nintendo charging for the game at launch seems like madness.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is almost here. In the recent Nintendo Direct, we got our first real look at Nintendo's latest console and some of the games that will be available. On the whole, the new console looks great, although it's more expensive than most people were expecting.

During the Nintendo Direct, we also learned about one of the games that will be available at launch. It's called Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour, and it looks about as fun as the name suggests. It feels like a missed opportunity for Nintendo, especially as one of its rivals has shown just how good games can be at demonstrating the features of new hardware .

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour Explore a virtual exhibit that offers an inside look at the Nintendo Switch 2 system. Mini-Games Released June 5, 2025 Platform(s) Nintendo Switch 2 Developer(s) Nintendo Publisher(s) Nintendo Number of Players Single-player Nintendo Switch 2 Release Date June 5, 2025 Expand

What is Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour?

A guided tour of the Switch 2 hardware