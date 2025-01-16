Summary Nintendo has revealed the Switch 2 in a video posted to its YouTube channel.

The console is set for release in 2025, and is bigger than the original with a new Joy-Con design.

A Nintendo Direct event on April 2 will share more information about the Switch 2.

Breathe easy, Nintendo fans. The moment you’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived. Nintendo has officially shared details about its upcoming console, the Nintendo Switch 2.

Nintendo posted a teaser video on its YouTube channel, showing off the console's nearly all-black design. The console is reminiscent of the original but is larger and has a new Joy-Con design where the controllers attach to the side of the device rather than sliding onto it. There’s also a new button on the right Joy-Con under the home button, but it's unclear what it’s for.

Nintendo hasn’t yet provided a specific release date for the Switch 2, but the console is coming in 2025. You can check out the reveal video from Nintendo below.

Nintendo will reveal more details soon

The company announced a Nintendo Direct for the console in April

In its first look video, Nintendo announced it would share more details about the Switch 2 at a Nintendo Direct event solely focused on the console on April 2, 2025.

The company revealed last year that the Switch 2 would be backward-compatible with Nintendo Switch games. However, the fine line in the trailer says, "certain Nintendo Switch games may not be supported on or fully compatible with Nintendo Switch 2." It will be interesting to see what possible exclusions there are, but it's likely unique titles like Labo.

Nintendo only showed off one game during the trailer, which appears to be a new untitled Mario Kart game. If you want to try Switch 2 early, Nintendo is hosting events in New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, and Toronto in April. Ticket registration opens on January 17 on Nintendo’s site.

The Switch 2 has a lot to live up to. Its predecessor is one of the best-selling consoles of all time, selling over 146 million units worldwide since its launch in 2017. The console's official reveal comes after a plethora of leaks about it emerged at CES 2025. The Switch 2 will face more competition in the handheld space as PC handheld gaming devices, like the Steam Deck, continue to grow in popularity.

I’m very excited to see what the Switch 2 has to offer. One of my biggest problems with the Nintendo Switch is how the hardware has fallen so far behind in recent years. I’m hoping Nintendo has packed some more future-proof hardware in the Switch 2 and that games can run at 60FPS and at a higher resolution. A better idea of the hardware and software coming with the Switch 2 should be revealed at Nintendo's Direct event for the console on April 2.