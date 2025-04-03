Summary A new third-party USB-C camera from Hori has leaked online, which appears to be intended for use with the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 console.

Hori's camera is shaped to resemble a Piranha Plant, a staple enemy of the Super Mario universe.

I hope this peripheral isn't locked down to Nintendo-only hardware - I'd love to plug it into my PC and use it for video calls.

Yesterday, Nintendo livestreamed its big Switch 2 Direct, where it unveiled tons of details surrounding its upcoming hybrid gaming console. Among all the new game title and hardware feature announcements, Nintendo confirmed a new built-in and system-wide voice chat function called GameChat. To coincide with this new software experience, a new USB-C camera accessory will be made available for purchase when the system launches on June 5.

As is customary, I expect to see third-party variants of Nintendo's camera crop up from established brands like Hori, PowerA, and others. While it's still early, a German retailer by the name of MediaMarkt has already listed what appears to be an officially licensed Switch 2 camera from accessory maker Hori. It's unclear whether this listing was an accident, but neither Nintendo nor Hori have made any official comment or announcement on the matter.

Hori Piranha Plant Camera (for Nintendo Switch 2) A third-party external USB-C camera intended for use with the Nintendo Switch 2 console, this Hori model is themed after a piranha plant from the Super Mario universe. See at MediaMarkt

Say hello to Piranha Plant, a USB-C webcam

Piranha Plant webcam, you have my heart

Pocket-lint / Hori / Nintendo

We're bound to see a wave of third-party Switch 2 cameras arrive with officially licensed Nintendo themes in tow, but Hori's decision to go with Piranha Plant here is pure genius. This staple enemy from the Super Mario series is anatomically ideal for housing a plug-and-play webcam .

Piranha Plant's long and slender neck makes for a perfect stand. Its mouth is the right bulbous shape for optical hardware, and can even be shut closed to act as a built-in privacy filter. The listing suggests that you can yank Piranha Plant out of its pot, and plug its stem directly into the top of the Switch 2 via USB-C, too.

Piranha Plant is both endearing and clever, and despite being a superfluous €39 (roughly $43 USD) accessory, I can't help but want him very much.

Related All 54 games that were just announced for the Nintendo Switch 2 Nintendo just streamed its big Switch 2 hybrid console showcase - here are all the games we now know to be coming to the company's next-gen device.

To plug or not to plug (into my PC)

This Piranha Plant peripheral is just begging to be used for work conference calls