- At its recent Direct event, Nintendo announced the Switch 2 will launch on June 5, 2025.
- The Switch 2 will cost $450, with pre-orders starting next week on April 9.
- Mario Kart World is an exclusive launch title for the console, and a Switch 2 bundle with the game will be available at launch.
Nintendo fans , the moment you've been patiently waiting for has finally arrived.
At its recent Direct event, Nintendo officially announced that the Switch 2 will launch on June 5, 2025. In a press release, Nintendo revealed that the base model will cost $450, and pre-orders will be available next week, starting on April 9.
Nintendo showed off some exciting upgrades the Switch 2 has over its predecessor, such as a larger 7.9-inch 1080p LCD display, 256GB of internal storage, and new Joy-Con controllers that magnetically attach to the console. Mario Kart World was revealed as an exclusive launch title for the Switch 2. Nintendo's hour-long Direct 2 was filled with tons of information, so let's dive into it.
Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo's Switch 2 features a more powerful chip, a higher resolution screen, and upgraded Joy-Cons
- 4K Capability
- Yes
- Brand
- Nintendo
- Screen
- 7.9-inch 1080p LCD, HDR, 120Hz refresh rate (4K/60fps when docked)
- Game support
- Switch 2, Switch 2 Edition, Switch
- Storage
- 256GB (microSD Express cards)
- Connectivity
- Wi-Fi / Bluetooth
- Ports
- Two USB-C ports
