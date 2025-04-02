This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Nintendo fans , the moment you've been patiently waiting for has finally arrived.

At its recent Direct event, Nintendo officially announced that the Switch 2 will launch on June 5, 2025. In a press release, Nintendo revealed that the base model will cost $450, and pre-orders will be available next week, starting on April 9.

Nintendo showed off some exciting upgrades the Switch 2 has over its predecessor, such as a larger 7.9-inch 1080p LCD display, 256GB of internal storage, and new Joy-Con controllers that magnetically attach to the console. Mario Kart World was revealed as an exclusive launch title for the Switch 2. Nintendo's hour-long Direct 2 was filled with tons of information, so let's dive into it.

Nintendo Switch 2 Nintendo's Switch 2 features a more powerful chip, a higher resolution screen, and upgraded Joy-Cons 4K Capability Yes Brand Nintendo Screen 7.9-inch 1080p LCD, HDR, 120Hz refresh rate (4K/60fps when docked) Game support Switch 2, Switch 2 Edition, Switch Storage 256GB (microSD Express cards) Connectivity Wi-Fi / Bluetooth Ports Two USB-C ports Expand See more at Nintendo

New features coming to Switch 2

A new C button for GameChat was revealed, and the Switch 2 camera