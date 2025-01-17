Summary You can now register for a chance to attend a hands-on event for the Switch 2 on Nintendo's website.

The hands-on events in the US will be hosted in New York, Dallas, and Los Angeles.

If you register, there is no guarantee you'll get a chance to attend. Ticket winners are randomly drawn.

The Nintendo Switch 2 has finally been revealed, and the burning question left on everyone's minds after the big announcement is when people can get their hands on the highly-anticipated console. Nintendo has not provided a release date for it yet, but it has announced a Direct event solely focused on the console on April 2.

After the Direct event, Nintendo will be hosting a series of hands-on events for the Switch 2 in the US, Canada, Europe and Asia. Here in the US, fans will have a chance to check out the console in New York, Los Angeles, and Dallas. Here's how you can sign up for a chance to attend.

Nintendo's site is experiencing heavy traffic and is crashing for many people. It might take a while to be able to register, with errors like r.map and r.includes currently plaguing users. Hopefully, the site will be more reliable after the initial sign-up rush has passed, but if you find yourself still dealing with errors, don't give up, just keep trying.

How to sign up for the Nintendo Switch 2 Experience

Registration is open now and closes January 26

Nintendo

If you want to register for a chance to attend one of the Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on events, you can do so now for free on Nintendo's website from January 17 through January 26. To register, you'll need to be 18 years old and have a free Nintendo Account. If you plan on going with family or with a group of people, all members above the age of seven must have a Nintendo account linked to a Nintendo Account Family Group.

Tickets for the event are being made available through a free-to-enter, randomly selected drawing system. Since it's a lottery system, there is no guarantee you'll get a chance to attend. On Nintendo's US site, you'll see all three locations where the event is being held. Select the location you wish to attend, and you'll see an option for all available time slots. You can only register for one time slot, so choose wisely. Each time slot runs for an hour.

Nintendo doesn't indicate when registered users will be notified if they have won a chance to attend an event, but it's likely to be after the registration window closes on January 26. As for what you'll be able to play, that is up in the air currently. Attendees might be able to play the new Mario Kart game that Nintendo teased in its reveal video. Other games could be announced at or leading up to the Nintendo Direct event on April 2 too.

Where are the North America events being held?

There are three events in the US and one in Canada

Nintendo

Nintendo is holding four hands-on events in North America. To register for events in the US, you'll need to be a US resident. If you want to register for the Toronto event, you'll need to be a Canadian resident. Here is where they are being hosted:

New York, April 4-6, at Center415

Los Angeles, April 11-13, at Television City

Dallas, April 25-27, at Embarcadero Building at Fair Park

Toronto, April 25-27, at Enercare Centre at Exhibition Place – Heritage Court

Nintendo is holding events in Asia, Europe, and Australia too. To see all the available dates and locations overseas, you can check out Nintendo's press release.