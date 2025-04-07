Summary The Switch 2's $449.99 launch price is more than most people expected.

Games like Mario Kart World will cost $80 at launch.

Nintendo is also charging for game upgrades and tech demos.

We've had to wait a long time for Nintendo's follow-up to the Nintendo Switch, but the wait is finally over. The imaginatively titled Nintendo Switch 2 will be available from June 5, 2025, and will cost $449.99.

The price has come as something of a shock, to say the least. You can buy a PS5 for less, and it's a huge bump on the price of the original Switch. To make matters worse, the price of games for the Switch 2 has also seen a significant hike with Mario Kart World costing $80 . Are we getting to the point where Nintendo is going to price some of its core fans out of the market?

Nintendo Switch 2 Nintendo's Switch 2 features a more powerful chip, a higher resolution screen, and upgraded Joy-Cons. 4K Capability Yes Screen 7.9-inch 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution LCD, HDR, 120Hz refresh rate (4K/60fps 3840 x 2160 pixel resolution when docked) Storage 256GB (microSD Express cards) Battery 5,220mAh Connectivity Wi-Fi / Bluetooth Dimensions 4.5 x 10.7 x 0.55-inches Weight 18.8oz (535.24g) Expand $450 at Nintendo

It's a 50% bump on the original Switch