  • The Switch 2's $449.99 launch price is more than most people expected.
  • Games like Mario Kart World will cost $80 at launch.
  • Nintendo is also charging for game upgrades and tech demos.

We've had to wait a long time for Nintendo's follow-up to the Nintendo Switch, but the wait is finally over. The imaginatively titled Nintendo Switch 2 will be available from June 5, 2025, and will cost $449.99.

The price has come as something of a shock, to say the least. You can buy a PS5 for less, and it's a huge bump on the price of the original Switch. To make matters worse, the price of games for the Switch 2 has also seen a significant hike with Mario Kart World costing $80 . Are we getting to the point where Nintendo is going to price some of its core fans out of the market?

The Switch 2 is Nintendo's most expensive console to date

It's a 50% bump on the original Switch