Summary
- The Switch 2's $449.99 launch price is more than most people expected.
- Games like Mario Kart World will cost $80 at launch.
- Nintendo is also charging for game upgrades and tech demos.
We've had to wait a long time for Nintendo's follow-up to the Nintendo Switch, but the wait is finally over. The imaginatively titled Nintendo Switch 2 will be available from June 5, 2025, and will cost $449.99.
The price has come as something of a shock, to say the least. You can buy a PS5 for less, and it's a huge bump on the price of the original Switch. To make matters worse, the price of games for the Switch 2 has also seen a significant hike with Mario Kart World costing $80 . Are we getting to the point where Nintendo is going to price some of its core fans out of the market?
Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo's Switch 2 features a more powerful chip, a higher resolution screen, and upgraded Joy-Cons.
- 4K Capability
- Yes
- Screen
- 7.9-inch 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution LCD, HDR, 120Hz refresh rate (4K/60fps 3840 x 2160 pixel resolution when docked)
- Storage
- 256GB (microSD Express cards)
- Battery
- 5,220mAh
- Connectivity
- Wi-Fi / Bluetooth
- Dimensions
- 4.5 x 10.7 x 0.55-inches
- Weight
- 18.8oz (535.24g)