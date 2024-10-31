Key Takeaways Nintendo has launched a new app called Nintendo Music.

The app lets you stream and download music from your favorite Nintendo games.

It has features such as curated playlists, spoiler prevention, and the ability to extend some song lengths.

Have you ever wanted to jam out to the Animal Crossings main theme or listen to your favorite track from Zelda on the go? If so, you're in luck. Typically, music from Nintendo games on music streaming apps such as Spotify or Apple Music has been sparse, but now the Japanese gaming giant has created its own way for players to listen to their favorite game soundtracks.

Nintendo recently announced the new Nintendo Music app, and it's available now on the App Store and Google Play Store. The free app lets users listen to Nintendo soundtracks on their phones, but you'll need to be a subscriber to Nintendo Switch Online to use it.

Nintendo Music Nintendo Music lets you stream music from all your favorite Nintendo games. The app requires a Nintendo Switch online subscription to use. Subscription with ads No Premium Subscription Nintendo Switch Online subscription required Release Date October 30, 2024 See more at App Store See more at Google Play Store

The app features music from across Nintendo's history of games

From The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time to Metroid Prime, all your favorite tracks are finally in one place

The best part about Nintendo Music is that it encompasses several decades of Nintendo's iconic game library, with soundtracks from games from the Nintendo Entertainment System all the way to the present day Nintendo Switch.

The app looks a bit like Spotify and has quite a few features. You can listen to curated music based on different themes and characters, such as Yoshi and Zelda, and playlists based on vibes, such as boss battles or new adventures. You can also create your own music playlist and download tracks for offline listening.

There's even a spoiler-prevention feature that lets you avoid tracks from games you haven't played yet. You can extend the length of select songs on the app, such as the title screen music from Pikmin 4, to play for up to 60 minutes. This feature is really cool if you just want some chill vibes while you're getting work done around the house or studying.

The app follows Nintendo launching its own alarm clock and testing its abilities for a mysterious new MMO .

My first reaction to Nintendo Music is: why didn't Nintendo just add this music to Spotify or Apple Music? But now that I've seen what it's done with the app, I'm impressed. It's a one-stop shop for all your Nintendo music needs. Hopefully, listening to all the music on the app helps kill some time waiting for the Nintendo Switch 2 announcement.