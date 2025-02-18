Summary My Nintendo Gold Points are being discontinued by Nintendo after March 24.

If you have Gold Points, they can still be redeemed after March 24. They will expire 12 months after you initially earned them.

The reasoning behind Nintendo's decision to discontinue the program is unclear. My Nintendo Platinum Points can still be earned and redeemed after March 24.

Nintendo launched Gold Points in 2018, allowing users to earn them by purchasing physical and digital Nintendo Switch games . The points could then be redeemed for discounts on purchases via the Nintendo eShop. However, this is all about to become a thing of the past.

Nintendo has announced that it is discontinuing My Nintendo Gold Points. You will no longer be able to earn them when purchasing digital content on the eShop after 9:30 PDT on March 24.

You can still earn Gold Points after that time in two scenarios. For instance, if you pre-order a game before then, you will still get Gold Points, even if the release date is afterward. Gold Points can also still be earned on physical games released on or before March 24, but only within a year of the game's original release date.

What will happen to your Gold Points?

Your Gold Points won't vanish yet

If you currently have Gold Points on your Nintendo account, don't worry; they aren't going to vanish after March 24 suddenly. You'll still be able to spend them, you just won't be able to earn them anymore. Gold Points are valid for 12 months after you earn them, so they won't expire until then.

It is unclear why Nintendo suddenly decided to discontinue Gold Points. It could have something to do with the imminent release of the Switch 2 , and there may be a new loyalty program coming with the console's launch, but that's just speculation.

Nintendo also recently announced that Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers won't work for Switch 2 exclusive games. Game Vouchers allow Nintendo Switch Online members to save money on the latest Nintendo Switch releases, but this won't be the case for the Switch 2.

While Nintendo is killing off Gold Points, Platinum Points are here to stay for now and can still be earned for the foreseeable future until Nintendo changes its mind. More details about the highly-anticipated Switch 2 will be revealed at Nintendo's upcoming Direct event on April 2.