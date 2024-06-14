Key Takeaways The Nintendo Switch 2 likely won't be shown at this Direct.

A new Nintendo Online offering could be on the way.

Doom: The Dark Ages might be a showcase title.

After several years of rumors and innuendo about the Switch 2, Nintendo finally confirmed the console is coming. Of course now that the Nintendo Switch 2 is officially on the way, there are a ton of other questions about just what to expect when it arrives.There are some things we know about the Switch 2 but there’s quite a bit that remains a mystery. We don’t even know exactly what it will look like, though it stands to reason the design won’t deviate much from the original. Is it possible Nintendo is about shed some serious light on the upcoming console? With a rumored Nintendo Direct on the way sometime in June, will the company include it’s new flagship device?

Will the Nintendo Switch 2 be revealed?

Gamers would love nothing more

With the Nintendo Switch 2 just getting confirmed, there are obviously a lot of people who hope that the company will show off the device right away. However, people holding their breath that they might get a chance to see the machine in living color will almost certainly be disappointed.

Nintendo Switch Dimensions 102 x 239 x 13.9mm Weight 297g (398g with Joy-Cons) Chipset Nvidia Tegra X1 RAM 4GB Storage 32GB expandable Headset Compatibility Bluetooth and wired Display 6.2-inch LCD Output resolution 720p (handheld), 1080p (TV) Outpute resolution 720p (handheld), 1080p (TV) $300 at Best Buy $300 at Amazon $278 at Walmart

While we don’t yet have a date for the next Nintendo Direct, the company has confirmed one is coming … at some point. The only other detail it has concretely let out there is that the next Direct will involve software only. In other words, games will be shown off, but those waiting to see the Switch 2 will have to wait longer.

Doom: The Dark Ages is a likely title

There is one big reason why we might see Doom: The Dark Ages at the next Nintendo Direct and one big reason why we may not. The strike against this just officially announced game making its way to the Switch is that Nintendo said the focus of the showcase will be games coming later this year. This game isn't due to his digital and physical store shelves until 2025. Of course, there's a chance there will be some new games revealed and that next year (especially if it's early next year) might still fit the bill.

Doom: The Dark Ages Release Date TBA 2025 Developer Bethesda

The biggest reason why it would make sense to see Doom: The Dark Ages at the June Nintendo Direct is that all the other modern Doom games are on the Switch. With the 2025 release date, it's also possible (though not probable) that it could be a Switch 2 launch title. While it wouldn't be the chief launch title, it could be one that Nintendo uses to show off the expected improved power in its next console.

GameCube for Nintendo Switch Online

More online offerings could bridge the gap between consoles

One of the coolest things Nintendo has done since the Switch first launched was offer a ton of its older games through online emulators. Titles from the original NES, Super Nintendo, Game Boy, Nintendo 64, Game Boy Advance, and Sega Genesis are all available to people who pay for either the Nintendo Switch Online or the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscriptions. Could another console be added to the lineup? Longtime Nintendo fans are probably hoping so!

Metroid Prime 4

It's well past time for us to see this game up close

Metroid Prime 4 Genre First-person shooter Developer Retro Studios, Nintendo

It's been seven long years since Metroid Prime 4 was announced at E3, back when that was still something that existed. While the game's official release date is still "TBA" for now, it's entirely possible that we'll finally get an update on when we can finally expected this title to come to the Switch.

Metroid Prime 4 could also be the game that bridges the gap between the two consoles like Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild did with the Wii U and the first Switch.

This is also one of those games that now gets talked about as possibly being a launch title for the Switch 2.

Professor Layton and the New World of Steam

Professor Layton and the New World of Steam Genre Puzzle, Adventure Developer Level-5

Since the Direct this month is expected to address games that have already been announced, it's a safe bet that the next installment in this long-running series will be shown off. Professor Layton and the New World of Steam was announced last year, and this could be a good opportunity for Nintendo to announce a release date later this summer or fall. Nintendo also loves to do shadow drops on the day of its Directs and this game is a good candidate for that.