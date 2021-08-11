Nintendo will host its latest Direct online presentation on Tuesday 28 March 2023.

It will bring with it a long-awaited gameplay demonstration of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which will be releasing in May, and therefore won't be a massively long Direct.

When does the Nintendo Direct start?

The pre-recorded stream will start at 07:00 PT on Tuesday 28 March. Here are the times for your location:

West Coast US: 07:00 PT

East Coast US: 10:00 ET

UK: 15:00 BST

Central Europe: 16:00 CET

Japan: 23:00 JST

How to watch the Nintendo Direct

Once Nintendo sets a URL live for its live stream, we'll embed it at the top of this article so that you can watch it right here.

Alternatively, it'll also be available directly through Nintendo's YouTube channel.

What to expect during the latest Nintendo Direct

Nintendo has been very clear about what will be included in this Direct - namely, a roughly 10-minute gameplay presentation for Tears of the Kingdom, guided by series producer Eiji Aonuma.

This is something that we've been waiting for ages to see, since the game has so far only had fairly restrained trailers without any really extewnded gameplay sequences for us to sink our teeth into.

We'll hopefully learn more about the game's story and what's happened to leave Hyrule once more in distress, along with explanations for gameplay changes like the vehicles that were teased in a recent trailer.

However, with only around 10 minutes of footage to share, this won't be a hugely extended showcase, so we'll presumably still have plenty of questions once it's over.

