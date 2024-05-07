Key Takeaways Nintendo will announce a successor to the Switch before March 2025.

A Nintendo Direct in June will focus on upcoming software, not hardware.

The Switch has sold 141.32M units and aims to sell 13.5M in the next fiscal year, bringing it within reach of the PS2.

President of Nintendo Shuntaro Furukawa has announced on Twitter/X that the successor to the company's Switch console will be made official "within this fiscal year."

Nintendo's next fiscal year ends March 2025, which means we can expect an official hardware announcement from the company sometime before or during the third month of next year.

Nintendo Direct will focus on software

We'll have to wait until after June for Switch console announcements

Furukawa also confirmed the company's plans to hold a Nintendo Direct conference in June, which will focus exclusively on upcoming software for the existing Nintendo Switch platform.

"Please be aware that there will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during that presentation," Furukawa says regarding the June direct.

The Switch lineup has officially sold 141.32 million units as of March 31, with software sales coming in at 1,235.82 million units.

The Switch is still a juggernaut

Remaining a favorite handheld console

The company is forecasting to sell another 13.5 million Switch hardware units this next fiscal year. This would bring the console closer than ever to the elusive PlayStation 2 lifetime sales figures, which currently holds the record for best-selling game console of all time.

Rumors of a Switch successor have been making the rounds for a couple of years now, with Nintendo's hybrid gaming device starting to show its technological age. Even so, the company appears to be squeezing as much life as it possibly can out of its existing hardware.

The console has a rich library of titles to choose from as it is, but hopefully, the June Nintendo Direct will give us a good idea of everything to expect for the second half of the year.