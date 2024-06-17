Key Takeaways Nikon Z6 III features the first-ever partially stacked sensor.

It's a true hybrid camera, with internal 6K RAW recording, advanced autofocus, and up to 20 fps with the electronic shutter.

Nikon significantly improved the electronic viewfinder in the third iteration of the Z6.

Nikon has announced the follow-up to its already highly versatile and excellent Z6 II mirrorless camera, and it is packed with some surprising updates. In fact, the Z6 III is more of an upgrade than what we typically see. Most surprising, it doesn’t just borrow features from Nikon’s more expensive cameras. Instead, Nikon’s latest offering brings new technology to the table -- the first-ever partially stacked sensor -- allowing it to, in some ways, surpass its more expensive siblings.

The result is that the Nikon Z6 III promises to be far more than a compromise when looking for a more affordable camera. It’s well-rounded hybrid feature set, excellent build quality, and overall image quality promise to be the sweet spot for a lot of people.

What is the Nikon Z6 III’s partially stacked sensor?

The benefits of a stacked sensor without the price

Nikon

As mentioned, the most noteworthy upgrade in the Nion Z6 III is the brand-new partially stacked sensor. Typically, a sensor is either fully stacked (like the Z9 or Z8), with the circuit parts and pixel area both extending and sitting on top of each other across the entire image sensor, or not stacked at all (like the Z6 II). Instead, the Z6 III uses circuit parts that are stacked on the top and bottom of the pixel area.

The main benefit of stacked sensors is that they allow for much faster read-outs, resulting in overall speedier performance, including faster shooting rates, faster and more accurate autofocus, higher video frame rates, and less rolling shutter. However, they are also more expensive to produce. The partially stacked sensor essentially gives you the best of both worlds. While it won’t result in the same speeds as a fully stacked sensor, you get faster performance than a non-stacked sensor, yet without the expensive price.

The Nikon Z6 III is capable of up to 14 fps with the mechanical shutter and 20 fps with the electronic shutter, both of which allow for continuous autofocus with 14-bit raw files. It will also be able to sync with flash at 1/60 of a second. The autofocus should be highly responsive as well and can focus down to -10EV with multi-subject recognition.

In terms of video benefits of the partially stacked sensor, the Z6 III is now capable of internal RAW recording, including 12- bit 6K N-RAW and ProRes RAW HQ. You can also oversample 4K footage from 6K for extra detail and quality. At full HD quality, you can take advantage of 240 fps for epic slow-motion footage.

Additional details about the Z6 III

A much-improved EVF and better IBIS

Nikon

The partially stacked sensor isn’t the only significant improvement in the Z6 III. In fact, one of the biggest surprises is the vastly improved viewfinder. Everyone expected the same 3.69-million dot EVF. However, Nikon surprised us all and included a 5.76-million dot EVF on the Z6 III. That’s a significant jump from the previous version and is the highest in Nikon history, surpassing even the Z9 and Z9’s EVFs.

In addition to the improved resolution, the EVF offers 4,000-nit peak brightness, which is overkill for most situations and people. However, it allows for full HDR color space, which is a plus. Overall, this new viewfinder should result in much more accurate colors and a clearer view for framing compositions.

Another upgrade in the Z6 III is the IBIS system found in the Nikon Zf, which allows for eight stops of stabilization. It also adjusts the sensor for subjects that are off-center, helping achieve sharp images no matter how you frame your shots.

Beyond all the major improvements, the Z6 III also features a rugged and sealed design and a thoughtfully designed body for comfortable, customizable use. There are plenty of buttons that you can program how you like and a deep grip for better ergonomics. Videographers will find all the ports they need, including a full-sized HDMI, mic jack, and USB-C. The dual card slots accept UHS-II SD and CFExpress Type B cards. Yet despite all the ports and features, the Z6 III is relatively compact, weighing just 15.5 ounces.

Nikon Z6 III pricing and availability

A relatively affordable hybrid camera

Nikon

Overall, the Nikon Z6 III promises to be a true hybrid camera with few compromises. On paper, at least, it truly looks to be the ideal blend of video and photography features with excellent overall quality across the board. The camera is available for pre-order now for $2,497 and will ship on June 25.