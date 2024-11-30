Key Takeaways It's cheaper than the premium Nextbase iQ model but armed with many ‘Lite’ versions of the same features.

Two model variants, with the 1K model being cheaper but the 2K edition offering improved video quality.

It is very easy to install and configure, although advanced parking features require the dash cam to be hardwired into a vehicle.

Owning any kind of vehicle requires financial commitment and, in many cases, the outlay can be sizable. It's therefore a great idea to get a dash cam , because they're very affordable and come complete with a whole array of high-tech features alongside having the ability to capture audio and video on the go.

The best dash cam models can help safeguard your property while it's parked, too. Some models have advanced monitoring modes for when vehicles are stationary and being stored in parking lots or at hotels during business trips and vacations. While some of these advanced features are only available on something like the Nextbase iQ dash cam, the British dashcam manufacturer has now introduced this: the Nextbase Piqo.

This is a brilliant little alternative to the premium feel of the Nextbase iQ. It's very compact; much more so than its bigger relative. The installation and configuration can be done in minutes, too. There are a whole range of features that emulate the high-end tools found inside the Nextbase iQ but come in slimmed down or 'Lite' variants. Best of all is the fact that the Nextbase Piqo dash cam carries a super budget price tag.

Recommended Nextbase Piqo $99.99 $149.99 Save $50 The Nextbase Piqo Dash Cam is a compact and affordable model that is compatible with just about any vehicle thanks to its plug and play connectivity. The specification is good enough for capturing decent quality video and audio too, with 1K and 2K models available. There are slimmed down or 'Lite' versions of features found on the high-end Nextbase iQ too. It's therefore a great choice for anyone wanting lots of features while keeping things very wallet-friendly. Number of Cameras One Front Camera Resolution 2560 x 1440p Field of View 145-degree Emergency Power No Brand Nextbase Pros Quick and easy to set up in minutes

Good quality video results for the money

Lite editions of many Nextbase iQ functions Cons No rear screen so needs the Nextbase app

Nextbase iQ offers better quality results

Needs to be hardwired for advanced features $99.99 from Best Buy

Price, availability, and specs

The Nextbase Piqo Dash Cam is available via the Nextbase website and other online retailers. There are two versions: the 1K (HD 1080p) edition costs $130 / £99 while the slightly better 2K (HD 1440p) model retails for $150 / £119. The pricing is much cheaper than that of the premium Nextbase iQ, which starts at $400 / £350.

What I liked about the Nextbase Piqo Dash Cam

Easy to use and solid results

It might be small, but the Nextbase Piqo delivers everything I need from a dash cam. The most appealing aspect is the price point, so it's easily affordable for most folks. There's also the ease of installation. From taking it out of the box to getting it stuck to my windshield, the Nextbase Piqo install took mere minutes. Configuring it took about the same amount of time and the app is a breeze to use too.

Plus, the ability to plug it into a 12V socket in a vehicle without the need for any hard-wiring makes total sense on the convenience front. That said, hard-wiring is needed for getting access to the more advanced parking and monitoring features. For me though, I like the way I can easily unplug the Nextbase Piqo and move it to another vehicle -- that's super convenient.