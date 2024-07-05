Key Takeaways Nextbase iQ offers advanced features and functions for in-car video surveillance.

I’ve been using a dash cam for a while now, and while many models get the job done if you want basic video capabilities, not all of them offer more advanced features and functions. The Nextbase iQ, however, is more suitable for anyone who wants next level in-car video surveillance.

It’s definitely a step up from more budget models, offering forward-facing video, cockpit coverage with the option to plug in a rear-facing camera too. As a result, the Nextbase iQ is one of the best dash cam models. If you require all of the camera's features and functions to be enabled, you’ll need to pay for one of the Nextbase subscription packages to go with it.

The company has been quite shrewd though, as it offers variations on the theme. There’s an entry-level 1K resolution model, closely followed by a 2K edition. Topping it all off though is the 4K Nextbase iQ, which is the one I’ve been testing recently. Now that I never go out in the car without a dash cam, I’m finding that this premium model is the one I feel happiest with fixed to the windshield.

Price, availability, and specs

The Nextbase iQ dash cam is available in three different versions. The most affordable features a 1K sensor and costs $500. The 2K model is an extra $100, while the flagship 4K variant is $700. This is a smart dash cam though, so I think it’s worthwhile signing up for one of Nextbase's iQ subscriptions.

These are priced to suit different budgets, starting with Protect costing £7 monthly or £7 annually, while Protect Plus is £10 per month or £100 annually. For the US, the Nextbase Protect plan currently costs $10 per month. Nextbase also offers the plan for $100 annually. The entry-level Solo edition can be used for free. For a complete surveillance solution, the Nextbase rear camera can be purchased for $200.

Design and build

Looks the part

Nextbase has chosen to do things a little differently, and, as a result, the iQ looks like no other dash cam model on the market. For starters, I think it’s on the bulky side, especially if you're installing in a vehicle with a smaller windshield. However, the iQ is well made, with the lens and sensor contained in a more traditional part of the unit, while there’s also a blob-style microphone unit and twin aerials attached to that.

It's easy to work out the part that goes on the screen as that comes with an adhesive 3M pad, while the cable ports are designated in self-explanatory fashion. Along with the dash cam, the box contains all of the other components needed to get the camera up and running. A point to note about the Nextbase iO is that it needs to be connected using your ODBII port, which is usually found somewhere under the dash.

I normally like the convenience of being able to connect a dashcam into the 12V socket of my car, which allows me to switch it to other vehicles when I need to. The ODBII port isn’t a permanent connection, though in my experience unplugging again can be tricky as the connector is often quite tight. I found this aspect of the Nextbase iQ to be one of its least appealing.

Setup and installation

Plug and play

I used the Nextbase iQ with just the standard setup, so didn’t have the rear-facing camera to test. The rest of the installation is easy enough and can be done in less than half an hour. Cable management is usually the part that takes me the longest to complete, but at least there’s plenty of cable length to make the job easier. The 3M self-adhesive pad is very sticky so luckily I managed to get the position right the first time.

Close

The added bonus with the Nextbase iQ is that once it's in position there's an angled joint between the microphone and camera. This allowed me to change the angle slightly so that I could be sure I’d get an optimal recording of the view ahead. The other lens faces inwards, so it’s on the back side of the unit. It’s this that records you and your vehicle’s occupants as well as anything else that needs to be captured in the cockpit.

The next part of the setup puzzle involved me downloading the supplementary Nextbase iQ app and creating an account. The app itself is nicely laid out and helps walk you through the setup and installation process, so I was pretty confident I’d got it all right once it was up and running. Having the app also means you’ve got instant access to all your account content, no matter where you happen to be.

Working with the app

Video on tap

One of the best things about the Nextbase iQ is its range of smart features, which transform it from an everyday dash cam into a potent security tool. There are three core tools, which are really impressive, including Smart Sense Parking, to help you get your car into spaces easier. Secondly, the Witness Mode is invaluable if you need to keep an incident using voice-activation while it duly gets saved to your cloud space, which is part of a subscription. The other bonus features is Live View, which gives you just that: around the clock monitoring of your vehicle.

If I’m using the Solo version of the Nextbase iQ I find that it’s got less to offer with only the likes of voice control and text notifications offering any real interest. As such, I found that the subscription angle is the way to go with this dash cam. Protect is an ideal package for me, I think, with the Live View feature that runs up to 60 minutes, Smart Sense Parking, Witness mode, RoadWatch AI, Guardian Mode, a Remote Alarm and, crucially, cloud storage of data for 30 days.

The Protect Plus subscription could be the one I’ll go for in future. It’s bristling with great stuff, like app voice control, real-time image notifications, Live View (up to 120 minutes), Live View Look Back, Smart Sense Parking, Witness mode, RoadWatch AI, Guardian Mode and Remote Alarm. The cloud backup is better too offering 180 days and similarly impressive are the Emergency SOS and Automated incident back-up tools.

Using the device

Plenty of scope

There’s no doubt the Nextbase iQ has enough muscle to keep you covered, with a specification that’s as good as they come. My 4K test model features 3840 x 2160p video content, which is excellent, while the field of view is 140-degrees and therefore more than adequate. The interior camera also delivers crisp and clear video with a Full HD view of the cabin that offers up 180-degree coverage.

Again, it’s the connectivity of the Nextbase iQ that is most appealing for me. I love the way that it monitors everything and keeps content backed up in the cloud, so I don’t have to worry about it. It’s also got all the tools needed to keep it relevant for a few years too, with GPS, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi as well. The 4G connectivity is delivered using Vodafone in the UK and mainland Europe, while the same job is handled via T-Mobile in the US.

Should you buy the Nextbase iQ

The Nextbase iQ is an excellent dash cam and, factoring in the high-end price tag, might be a bit too much for those looking into owning a basic video capturing device. I like the way I can pick and choose the model variant though, and also the way that Nextbase offers subscription packages to suit different pockets too. I think the middle tier model is the one to buy, although there’s no disputing the fabulous 4K quality delivered by the premium edition.

Granted, I'm less thrilled about the ODBII plug-in method, but I can see why this is probably the necessary way to go if I’m expecting a constantly connected and always on type of surveillance. Of course, it can be hardwired if preferred, which is another option and cleverly, the Nextbase iQ isn’t going to run down my battery either, as the system automatically shuts it down if the power is getting low.