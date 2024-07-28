Key Takeaways The NextBase 222 is an affordable dash cam with 1080p video capture and G-sensor capability.

An hardwire kit enables parking monitoring, easy 12V power connectivity.

Compact design with magnetic mount make for a camera that's unobtrusive.

Not everyone is quite as worried about obtaining the best dash cam as I am. The good news on that front is that there are plenty of budget dash cams out there that are perfectly fine for everyday use. One of the best examples is the Nextbase 222 Dash Cam, which, in addition to its already affordable price tag, is frequently on sale. It's not light on features either and shoots decent quality video footage.

Considering some of the best dash cams can cost a few hundred dollars, I think the Nextbase 222 Dash Cam is well worth checking out. It's all well and good to opt for a high-end model like the Nextbase iQ and the Rove R3, but they're not without their faults; the former is quite big, while the latter has more features than most people need. By contrast, the Nextbase 222 Dash Cam delivers dependable results in a compact but very capable package. Job done.

Recommended Nextbase 222 The Nextbase 222 is a bargain compared to many other models. As a result, there are some compromises in performance, but the feature set is still impressive with 1080p Full HD footage on offer. A parking mode is available for anyone happy to hardwire it into their vehicle. If not, there’s quick plug-and-play capability via 12V cable power, plus a compact design and neat Click&Go magnetic mount. This lets me separate the camera from the base when needed. Pros Affordable

Decent video quality

Compact design and clever magnetic bracket Cons No touchscreen

Hardwire kit necessary for permanent fixture $100 at Amazon

See our process How we test and review products at Pocket-lint We don't do arm-chair research. We buy and test our own products, and we only publish buyer's guides with products we've actually reviewed.

Price, availability, and specs

If price is critical, the Nextbase 222 dash cam makes total sense. It's available for $100 on Amazon. Considering what's included, I think the 222 is a steal. Shop around online and, chances are, you may find it even cheaper.

Nextbase 222 Number of Cameras One Front Camera Resolution 1080p Field of View 140-degree Emergency Power No Brand Nextbase

What I liked about the Nextbase 222

A very pleasant surprise

I think the Nextbase 222 has some great features that make it really appealing. Take the mount, for example. Some dash cams have windshield mounts that are big, bulky, and get in the way. The one for this model is compact and has a strong 'Click&Go' magnet that allows me to move it easily if necessary. There's a self-adhesive sticker on the mount itself for easy attachment to the glass.

Close

Other key features of the Nextbase 222 include a 2.5-inch HD IPS rear screen, which doesn't offer touch functionality but the buttons around it allow for quick and easy use. For a budget camera, performance was excellent, with support for full HD recording, as well as the ability to shoot well during nighttime. When I dipped into the more advanced features I was surprised to find an Intelligent Parking Mode too, for stationary coverage.

Related The Nextbase iQ is my new go-to premium dash cam Buying an always-connected dash cam like the Nextbase iQ is a smart move if you’re looking for advanced video monitoring.

What I didn't like about Nextbase 222

Some necessary compromises

While the Nextbase 222 can capture 1080p footage, the limitations of its lower-end sensor can be seen on closer scrutiny. The camera works well during day and nighttime use, but changes in light can throw the sensor off track and finer details like license plates can be a little harder to decipher from time to time. The 2.5-inch also screen works well enough, but, as I mentioned, this isn't a touch offering, so setup and adjustments need to be done using the buttons that surround it. That's not a deal-breaker, but it is worth remembering if you like the convenience of a touchscreen.

There are other shortcomings too, like the lack of built-in GPS, which means you get footage without geo-location data embedded. Some may feel it's worth spending a little more to get that sort of functionality, but if it's just video you're after then the Nextbase 222 will suffice. I wasn't able to hook up a rear facing dash camera to this model either, so it's also a bit limited on that front. Again, that's to be expected for the price point.

Should you buy Nextbase 222 Dash Cam?

You should definitely consider the Nextbase 222 if you want a simple but effective dash cam. There's the benefit of that Click&Go mounting bracket, which allows for quick and easy removal of the camera itself. I also like the convenience of the 12V power, though I'd advise getting the hardwire kit if you want more advanced parking sensor features. The video quality too is good for a dash camera in this price bracket. Some compromises in quality are noticeable on a few occasions but, overall, the Nextbase 222 is a commendable performer.