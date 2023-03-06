The new models have enough processing power to receive software updates for years to come.

Bang & Olufsen has announced upgraded models of two of its most popular speakers that have additional processing power to receive future software updates.

The B&O Beoplay A9 is now in its fifth generation, while the Beosound 2 is now in its third. They each retain their respective designs, with similar colour options available - black anthracite, gold tone, and natural. However, they now support Bang & Olufsen's Mozart software platform. This enables them to receive updates and new features "for many years to come".

The Beoplay A9 comes in the classic moon-style shape that has been its trademark since the original launched in 2012. It features an 8-inch woofer, two 3-inch midrange drivers, a pair of 1.5-inch full range drivers, plus a couple of 0.75-inch tweeters for a full, room-filling audio experience.

The 5th Gen version has a similar audio signature, but with the extra oomph provided by the upgraded processing power.

Two Beoplay A9 speakers can be linked to create a weighty stereo pair.

The Bang & Olufsen Beosound 2 (3rd Gen) is, like its predecessors, a multiroom speaker with a unique, cone-shaped aesthetic. It was first introduced in 2016 and has since gained smart features, such as Google Assistant support.

Its controls lie at the top of the speaker, which will also turn towards you automatically thanks to proximity sensors built into the design.

Inside, you'll find a single 0.75-inch tweeter, two 2-inch midrange drivers, and a 5.25-inch woofer for a big sound array. It can be integrated into a multiroom sound setup or paired with a second Beosound 2 for a stereo solution.

Bang & Olufsen will range the new Beoplay A9 (5th Gen) from later this month, with pricing starting at £2,899 in the UK, $3,699 in the US, and €3,299 in central Europe. It'll be available in B&O stores and through its online web store.

As will the Bang & Olufsen Besound 2 (3rd Gen), although you'll have to wait until April for its full release. It'll be priced from £2,649 / $3,199 / €2,999.