Key Takeaways Apple is reportedly working on adding blood pressure tracking, sleep apnea sensors, and a health coach to the next Apple Watch.

The blood pressure sensor is expected to be released on 2024's Apple Watch and will alert users if their blood pressure is high.

The next Apple Watch will monitor breathing and sleeping habits to detect sleep apnea, allowing users to seek medical advice if necessary.

While the Apple Watch Series 9 was only released a few weeks ago, and reports are already coming out regarding what Apple might be cooking up for the Series 10. A new report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, a well-regarded Apple reporter, suggests that Apple is bringing three potentially life-saving features to the next Apple Watch. The report says it'll get blood pressure tracking, sleep apnea sensors, and a new health coach.

The blood pressure sensor has been in the works for some time (and this isn't the first time we've heard rumors about its existence). Still, this report suggests that it'll make its way out in 2024, which could save lives for people who have a high blood pressure diagnosis or those who aren't aware that their blood pressure is high yet. Apple's implementation of the future is said to alert the user that their blood pressure is high, but it will not show the actual numbers. Instead, the diastolic and systolic metrics could be introduced in a later Apple Watch model.

Sleep apnea is when a person starts and stops breathing while sleeping, often causing snoring. The next Apple Watch is said to monitor breathing and sleeping habits to say whether the wearer may have sleep apnea. For people who suffer from chronic fatigue, sleep apnea is a common cause, so having a quick way to learn that they may have it so they can go to the doctor could be helpful. Obviously, data detected from the watch can't replace the knowledge of a physician. However, it could alert someone who hasn't even considered whether they have the condition and allow them to follow up and possibly improve their sleep and overall health.

Finally, Apple is said to be working on a health coaching service that would be available through a paid subscription. The new service will likely recommend workouts and diet plans that could help maximize results. Presumably, it would tie into Apple Fitness+ for the workout, though it looks like it'll be a separate subscription (it could be part of Apple One, but that remains to be seen).

Apple has already made some serious forward strides in health tracking with the Apple Watch Series 9 with blood oxygen tracking and body temperature monitoring. If this report is accurate, it looks like the company will take things a step further.