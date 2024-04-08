Key Takeaways Apple may be developing an Apple TV with a camera and gesture controls for videoconferencing, automating household functions, and a seamless user experience across devices.

The potential camera functionality seems similar to using an iPhone on FaceTime with hand gestures, but raises concerns about privacy and accessibility issues experienced with Microsoft's Kinect.

While the concept of a camera-equipped Apple TV is intriguing, many question the necessity and practicality of gesture controls, suggesting Apple focus on lowering prices and improving traditional TV remote functionality instead.

A new Apple TV outfitted with a built-in camera and gesture controls might be in the works, according to a new report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

"... [T]here's the smart home segment, where Apple still has grand ambitions, says Gurman. "It has discussed automating household functions and offering a revamped Apple TV set-top box with a built-in camera for FaceTime videoconferencing and gesture-based controls. And the technology will all work seamlessly with both the iPhone and Vision Pro."

No further elaboration on the topic was provided, leaving us to speculate on just how such a feature might be implemented into Apple's popular streaming box.

The news arrives not long after a report made headlines that the company is scrapping its internal electric vehicle project. This potentially allows Cupertino to allocate more research and development resources towards its lineup of smart home products, which naturally includes the Apple TV.

The concept seems to build upon some of the functionality already present in the company's lineup of devices. As it stands, if you're a part of the Apple ecosystem, you can already leverage the camera on your iPhone or iPad to unlock FaceTime video calling on an Apple TV signed in with your Apple ID account.

A basic set of gestures are even supported when on FaceTime. You can fill your video calls with 3D effects, or 'reactions,' as Apple calls them, by making one of several hand gestures. A heart shape gesture will invoke hearts on screen, whereas a peace sign will fill your screen with balloons, for instance.

What in the Kinect does this remind us of?

If the whole idea of setting up a camera in front of the big screen and swiping around the interface using gestures sounds familiar, that's because it is. Microsoft experimented with the idea in the 2010's, culminating with the release of the Kinect for both the Xbox 360 and the Xbox One.

Initial hype surrounding the Kinect was immense, but the device was ultimately killed off by Microsoft after failing to catch on in the consumer market. Many of the same concerns over Kinect would likely still apply to an Apple TV outfitted with a camera. Namely, the privacy and security risks associated with having the sensor pointed at you at all times, as well as the accessibility concerns for those who have motor difficulties and can't comfortably utilize gesture controls.

The other problem that plagued Microsoft's attempt at the concept was it's arguably haphazard implementation. Of course, technology has progressed rapidly since the era of the Kinect, and Apple would surely deliver on a well-polished experience using some of the expertise it's garnered from designing its Vision Pro headset.

A feature Apple TV -- or its consumers -- really needs?

The question that keeps arising in my head is a pretty fundamental one -- do we really need the Apple TV to go in this particular direction? The cost of the set-top box would inevitably go up if it's bundled in with a camera module. This might make it a tough sell, especially in a world where you can already use your iPhone's camera to make basic FaceTime calls on your TV screen.

I would instead argue that Apple ought to reduce the price point of its streaming box, to better compete with other solutions on the market. I also have trouble believing that most consumers would bother to utilize hand gestures to flick through their Netflix or YouTube pages, even if the feature is well implemented and highly polished. The venerable TV remote is time-tested, and it provides accessibility in spades. More importantly, it's a paradigm of navigation that is understood by consumers across the board and universally.

The direction that Apple ultimately decides to take its set-top box in remains uncertain. If the company can leverage its Vision Pro gesture prowess and make the experience 'just work,' then it's entirely possible that the concept could gain traction. I just hope Apple doesn't give up on traditional TV remotes in the process.