Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is out in the wild. After a couple of years of enjoying the first version of Warzone, from Verdansk into Caldera, the newest iteration of Warzone is here with Al Mazrah.

When Season 1 launched for Modern Warfare 2, it brought Warzone 2.0 with it - and we're now about to get a mid-season refresh for Season 2.

Keep reading to find out what's new to Warzone with its new season.

When does Season 2 Reloaded start in Warzone?

Warzone's seasons always get a mid-season update bringing weapon balance, new content and challenges to the table, and this time is no different.

Season 2 Reloaded will launch on 15 March 2023.

What's new in Season 2 Reloaded?

Season 2 Reloaded brings a bunch of new content, much of it focussed on the multiplayer side of Modern Warfare 2, but there are some changes arriving for Warzone, as well.

New weapon - Tempus Torrent

There will be a new weapon to unlock and use, in the marksman rifle class: the Tempus Torrent. This apparently has a high rate of fire and decent damage.

That said, marksman rifles aren't widely used in Warzone so we'd be surprised if this entered the meta.

Weapon balancing

We don't yet know exactly what this will look like, but you can expect a major balancing pass for some of the weapons that have been dominating in the last couple of weeks.

This surely has to spell doom for the new KV Broadside shotgun, which has been absolutely everywhere in recent times.

When did Season 2 start in Warzone 2.0?

Season 2 has now started in Warzone 2.0, having launched on 15 February 2023. The go-live times for each timezone were as follows:

9AM PT

12PM ET

5PM GMT

6PM CET

This launch date in February was a little later than we hoped, and meant that the first season of content dragged on for ages, but at least it's here now.

What's new in Season 2 for Warzone 2.0?

Ahead of the launch of Season 2 we got a bunch of tidbits of information through from Call of Duty's social feeds about what to expect, with a major new blog post also providing a host of detail.

For even more granular information about bug-fixes and adjustments, check out the fully-released patch notes here.

New resurgence map - Ashika Island

Infinity Ward has added a second map to Warzone 2.0, bringing back the smaller and quicker gameplay offered by Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep in the first Warzone.

The map, called Ashika Island, also has Resurgence modes, which let you get back into the action much more easily for a less brutally unforgiving experience.

You can check out the tac map of Ashika Island thanks to the reveal above, and jump into the game to explore its new nooks and crannies now.

New battle pass

Obviously, a new season brings with it a new 100-tiered battle pass for players to work their way through, offering up the unlockable weapons mentioned further down, alongside a host of cosmetics.

New weapons

New weapons are here - with four additions at the season's launch.

First, the much-loved Crossbow, which is earnable by completing seasonal challenges.

Next, the ISO Hemlock Assault Rifle, which should be a versatile mid-range option.

The KV Broadside Shotgun will be added to the Kastov weapon family.

Finally, the Dual Kodachis will be a new melee option for those who want some speed.

Later in the season, there will be the addition of throwable Shuriken and a new marksman rifle, the Tempus Torrent.

1v1 Gulag

When Warzone 2.0 launched, it switched up the super-popular last-chance Gulag to make it a 2v2 battle instead of the traditional 1v1.

This went down pretty badly - it made for a frustrating time if your teammate was AFK, for example, or if you got your share by killing one opponent but still lost the fight overall.

Well, it's gone - Infinity Ward has confirmed that the Gulag is now a 1v1 experience once more, thankfully.

Activision

Big looting changes

We knew that the looting system was also going to be tweaked - with more loot popping out onto the floor rather than staying inside the backpacks of killed players.

On that note, backpacks are also being changed, with no more medium or large ones on offer, making everyone on a level playing field and stopping people from hoarding loads of equipment.

This should make it quicker to loot up if you make a quick kill, which is welcome.

Armour changes

The reviled armour vest system is no more - all players will now start with a three-plate vest instead of needing to search for it, reducing a big randomiser in gunfights. You'll also plate up quicker and be able to move more easily while plating.

Loadouts

It's becoming cheaper to buy a loadout, which can also no longer sell out at buy stations. The new prices are as follows:

Solos $8,000

Duos $12,000 ($6,000 per Player)

Trios $16,000 ($5,300 per Player)

Quads $20,000 ($5,000 per Player)

There will also be a second loadout drop event in every match, making for more boxes to find and hopefully less camping of those drops.

Activision

Redeploy drones

Mimicking the redeploy balloons from earlier Warzone versions, these ascension points let you zip around the map more quickly, and will move into the circle as it closes to keep your options open.

DMZ difficulty

DMZ has been updated too, with new missions added and a new exclusion zone to explore - this is Ashika Island, unsurprisingly.

The mode will also apparently get difficulty tuning of some sort, which is hugely welcome given the sometimes crazy AI accuracy on offer at the moment.

When did Season 1 Reloaded launch for Warzone 2.0?

The first major update since Season 1 dropped is out now, having arrived on 14 December 2022, meaning you can play it right now.

Activision

What's new to Warzone 2.0 in Season 1 Reloaded?

There were a few big changes that arrived with Season 1 Reloaded, and we've broken them down in categories for you. You can also check the official blog post for more details. For more detailed information, the full patch notes can be reviewed here.

New modes

There were new modes called Warzone Cup and Mini Royale arriving, which promise condensed versions of the Battle Royale experience, perfect for those who want shorter bursts of action.

Warzone Cup was Call of Duty's spin on Rocket League, with two teams of quadbike riders competing to knock a giant ball into each others' goal.

New area - Building 21

A new area called Building 21 has been added to Warzone and DMZ, promising high-value loot in the latter mode particularly, although it'll be challenging to get into it.

Activision

New operators - Gaz and Klaus

Two new operators are arriving - the Santa-themed Klaus and campaign hero Gaz. Both will be available in store bundles, but you'll also be able to unlock Gaz by completing the first Raid of Modern Warfare 2's post-season content, Atomgrad.

New weapon - Chimera

A new assault rifle in the same platform as the M13B, the Chimera is even more of a short-range option, with a high rate of fire and low recoil. It could be ideal as a sniper support secondary, but we don't yet know how it'll be unlockable.

Activision

Combat Record

We were initially promised the return of a pretty basic feature with Season 1 Reloaded - the Combat Record, where you can check stats like your win total and kill-death ratio.

That's now apparently not coming anymore after Infinity Ward hit a snag.

This is pretty disappointing given how basic a feature it seems, as is the fact that whenever it does drop it won't tally any stats retrospectively, wiping the slate clean no matter how well you've done.

Well, the short answer here is everything - Warzone 2.0 only started at the beginning of Season 1, so we wiped the slate clean and started afresh.

Even if you'd been playing Modern Warfare 2 over the previous weeks there were some bits of the update that were new for you even outside of Warzone. The image below will give you an overview, but we'll break it down with the key info as well.

Activision

New weapons

Weapons that some thought would be here at launch came in Season 1.

Free in the battle pass are the Victus XMR Sniper Rifle and BAS-P SMG.

These are both present in the Modern Warfare 2 campaign. The Victus XMR has high bullet velocity so should be good for long-range shots.

The BAS-P SMG, meanwhile, has a high rate of fire and the option of subsonic ammo.

During the season, we'll get the chance to unlock the Chimera Assault Rifle and M13B Assault Rifle (both on the same Bruen Ops weapon platform as the BAS-P) through weapon challenges. These should both have low recoil and high rates of fire for closer-range AR engagements.

The M13B's challenge is already active in fact - it requires you to play the new DMZ mode and extract the weapon after killing a certain enemy in the radiation zone.

New operators

There are a whopping six new operators in Season 1.

Zeus is unlocked with the Battle Pass automatically, a Nigerian Special Forces veteran with a pretty cool helmet.

Klaus hasn't been pictured yet, but hails from Denmark and sounds suspiciously like a Christmas tie-in skin. He'll be available mid-season, likely in the store.

Next, campaign hero Gaz is coming, too - ex-SAS and now a key part of Task Force 141.

Activision

Finally, we're getting the football collaboration that leaked recently - Lionel Messi, Neymar and Paul Pogba are all going to be available to buy in the COD Store in bundles, for those who want a gritty version of their Ultimate Team in Call of Duty.

New Battle Pass system

Season 1 has also brought a brand new look for the very first of Warzone 2.0's Battle Passes.

It's moved to a new "Map" model that will be familiar to Fortnite players - instead of having a simple track of rewards that you move through in a set order as you earn XP, it'll be over to you to unlock the rewards you most want.

You earn tokens as you rank up, and spending these tokens will unlock rewards to give you more control over what you receive.

However, you will need to either rank up a bunch or unlock a bunch of items if you want to access further sectors of rewards, so you'll still find yourself unlocking a bunch of new cosmetics and other items.