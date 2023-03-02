The new ID.3 model will go into full production around autumn time this year.

Volkswagen has lifted the cover off its latest compact electric car. The second-generation VW ID.3 has a tweaked exterior design and improved materials on the inside. There are new colour options too, including a dark olivine green version. While the in-car infotainment system gains the ability to receive over-the-air updates and a few new features.

Charging the new ID.3 has been made more simple, with Plug & Charge included as a standard function - it authenticates itself and starts the charging process as soon as a charging cable is plugged in at a station. An electric vehicle route planner is also included that calculates charging stops to ensure you can reach your destination in the soonest time possible. This includes assessing traffic information and capacity of charging stations.

There is a 12-inch touch display inside the car with an augmented reality head-up display also available as an optional extra. This provides information, such as speed and nabigation, in the driver's view, seemingly appearing approximately 10 metres ahead of the car.

"With the new ID.3 we are bringing premium technologies into the compact class - in line with our Volkswagen goal of successively offering innovations in the whole model range," said VW board member, Kai Grünitz.

"This is also reflected in the latest-generation convenience and assist systems in the ID.3. By using swarm data in the travel assist system, we are taking the next step on the path to highly automated driving."

The EV features the same motor and battery setup to the last model - 201 horsepower - and offers up to 265 miles on a single charge on the standard 58kWh battery, up to 339 miles on the 77kWh version.

Pricing and general availability is yet to be fully announced, although it is expected that this VW ID.3 model is mostly destined for Europe, including the UK. Production will start later this year - around autumn time.

Volkswagen has also announced that it plans to launch 10 new electric vehicles, including the ID.3, by 2026.