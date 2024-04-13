September is a bit of a transition month for games in 2024. We're not fully hitting the surge of fall games, but the summer months of just a couple of interesting games are behind us. August had a strong ending with Star Wars Outlaws, and we will continue that cadence with plenty of games that might end up in the fight for game of the year.

This month is a perfect example of what I want every month to look like in gaming. We have games for all ages, on all platforms, and in just about every genre you could ask for. As great as that is for gamers, it's a bit rough on me who has to try and highlight only a few games to put on your radar. It was tough, but I got the job done. Let's check out just a few of the games coming in September you need to make time for.

1 Astro Bot

September 6

Astro Bot Platformer Platform(s) PS5 Released September 6, 2024 ESRB E10+ For Everyone 10+ Due To Crude Humor, Fantasy Violence See at Playstation Store

We're getting things started on a very strong foot here. Astro Bot has had nothing but positive coverage since it was announced and I couldn't be more excited. A colorful, friendly platformer feels like exactly what we all need to start off the month. This game will have way more worlds and powers than Astro's Playroom we got packed in with our PS5s, which is exactly what we all asked for after playing it. If it can find a good runtime that doesn't overstay its welcome and keep giving us fresh ideas, I think this game might steal a couple of awards come December.

2 NBA 2K25

September 6

After two months of giant football games, now we pivot over to the NBA. I will fully admit that sports games in general are not my thing, and I've not touched a basketball game since NBA Jam. That said, I can fully appreciate how popular the NBA 2K games are. Everything the trailers promise in this entry, from better shot control to animations, looks like it is raising the bar for simulation. I assume that anyone interested in this game was already going to buy it regardless of me pointing it out, but maybe one of you out there will give this one a shot even if it isn't your usual thing.

3 Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

September 9

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II Third-Person Shooter Hack and Slash Platform(s) PC , PS5 , Xbox Series X , Xbox Series S Released September 9, 2024 ESRB M For Mature 17+ Due To Blood and Gore, Intense Violence See at Playstation Store See at Steam See at Xbox Games Store

Don't be intimidated by the Warhammer name. I get how massive and complex that universe is, but Space Marine 2 can be enjoyed with only the basic knowledge: you're a space marine with guns and chainswords killing aliens. Sound good? The footage from this game looks like a gory blend of Gears of War and Left for Dead, with thousands of enemies breaking against your Space Marine's might. As a co-op experience, I predict this game will be an absolute blast for a couple of weekends without demanding you dedicate your entire life to it.

4 The Plucky Squire

September 17

The Plucky Squire Platformer Platform(s) Nintendo Switch , PC , PlayStation 5 , Xbox Series X , Xbox Series S Released September 17, 2024 ESRB E10+ For Everyone 10+ // Fantasy Violence See at Playstation Store See at Xbox Games Store See at Steam

What a simple yet brilliant idea for a game. You play as a cartoon hero named Jot in a 2D sidescroller but can jump out of the story into the real world for some 3D adventuring. When the evil villain of his story, Humgrump, realizes that he's actually written to lose against the heroes over and over, he tries to lock Jot out and change the story. If you love games where you're a little person in a big world, this game is brimming with that childlike wonder.

5 The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

September 26

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Adventure Platform(s) Switch Released September 26, 2024 ESRB E10+ For Everyone 10+ See at Nintendo

How is the internet not more excited for a new Zelda game coming at the end of next month? I don't want to hear any complaints that "it's a 2D Zelda so it doesn't count" or any such nonsense. Zelda finally gets to go on her own adventure and I can't wait to play around with her new magical powers. Duplicating any object or enemy sounds like a crazy thing to even consider building a game around, but the fact that Nintendo went for it must mean it's cooked up something good. We shouldn't expect a Tears of the Kingdom-scale world or level of freedom, but after two games in that style I think a more focused adventure sounds perfect.