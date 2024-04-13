Key Takeaways Check out these July game releases for a mix of RPG, shooter, and indie titles to keep you entertained all month long.

Don't overlook games releasing in July - they may surprise you with unique gameplay experiences and less competition.

From FF14's Dawntrail to Frostpunk 2, there's a variety of games to enjoy this month, catering to different gaming tastes.

June was a month filled with showcases that got us all pumped for games coming toward the end of 2024 and into 2025. Between the Xbox Games Showcase, Summer Game Fest, and Nintendo Direct alone, you can plot out a great rest of the year for games, but I like to take things one month at a time. It can be easy to get too focused on games coming later that you end up forgetting about some great ones you can get in just a few weeks or less.

July is usually an awkward time for releases. Most publishers like to wait until after the summer months to release its biggest games during the fall, but more games are taking advantage of this somewhat dead period to release with less competition. These are the games coming out in July you definitely want to carve out some time for.

Related Best indie games on PS5: Top independent games for the PlayStation 5 These are the very best independent games you can pick up for the PS5.

1 Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail

July 2

I know anyone who plays FF14 is already geared up and ready to hit Dawntrail as soon as it launches, but I wanted to include it in this list for those who may not be into this MMO yet. I understand how intimidating it can be to jump into a game over 10 years on, but now is the best time to do it. Dawntrail is somewhat of a cooldown expansion in the story after Endwalker concluded the ongoing story setup from the beginning. You can still experience all that, of course, but all the new content won't heavily rely on you knowing dozens of characters and having played 100s of hours to understand or enjoy the main missions. If you do get into it, then you can always go back and catch up.

Related 5 anime video games better than their shows I love anime, but hate filler. These anime video games cut out all the fluff and put you right into the action.

2 The First Descendant

July 2

The First Descendant Released July 2, 2024 Developer(s) Nexon Games Genre(s) Action RPG , Third-Person Shooter ESRB T For Teen Due To Blood, Violence See at Official Site See at Playstation Store See at Steam

It's going to be a busy first week of July for everyone, even if you don't have any cash to spend. The First Descendant is a new free-to-play third-person shooter with more than a passing resemblance to Destiny. You will create your own Descendant and go on missions to fight the Invaders to save what's left of humanity, though the story isn't what is appealing about this game. This is another looter-shooter RPG with all the trappings you want from the genre. You have distinct character classes with different skills and abilities, tons of weapons and gear to grind for, and tough bosses to take down with up to three friends in co-op. I don't know how fleshed out the game will be at launch, especially compared to games that have been supported for years at this point, but if it gets off to a good start then it could be the next live-service game you keep on rotation.

3 The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak

July 5

The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak Released July 5, 2024 Developer(s) Nihon Falcom Genre(s) JRPG See at Official Site See at Steam

If you're not an RPG fan, feel free to skip to the next entry because The Legend of Heroes series is aiming squarely at that demographic. But, if you're an RPG fan who is intimidated in getting started with this long-running series, this is your chance. The Trails games have been going on for years now, with multiple subseries that connect and intertwine in a complex timeline that made it hard for anyone not keeping up to understand. Daybreak is somewhat of a fresh start for the overall story. It is still set in the same world as the series, so it isn't a complete reboot or anything like that, but a wholly new story with new characters. This game has already been out in Japan for a while, so we're finally getting caught up here in the West. If this series has always seemed interesting, now's your shot to get in at the start of a new story arc.

Related 7 ways to fix slow game downloads on Steam If you are finding that Steam is downloading slowly, then these tips might help speed things up.

4 SCHiM

July 18

SCHiM Released Developer Rating See at Steam

I always need at least one indie pick on this list, and I've had my eye on SCHiM for a long time. You might not recognize the name, but if you saw the trailer then you'll instantly remember it as the game where you are diving and swimming through shadows as a little blob creature. This is a platformer at heart, but also looks like a bit of a puzzler as you try to navigate, create, and manipulate shadows to get where you need to go. The art style alone is striking and feels like an interactive comic book. It is going for a more chill and wholesome vibe, which I appreciate in a month like this. I expect this game to be a perfect palate cleanser you could knock out in a weekend or so.

Related 5 chill game soundtracks to help you focus Chill video game tracks from Persona 5, Kingdom Hearts II and more to focus your mind and boost your productivity.

5 Frostpunk 2

July 25

I can't be the only one looking for an escape from the heat, so Frostpunk 2 sounds like the perfect way to at least imagine I'm somewhere cold. Although I wouldn't actually want to live in this world where fuel, food, and even political order are running thin. Forstpunk 2 looks to up the stress and tough decision-making of managing a struggling town locked in winter the first game introduced. It's part city builder, part resource management sim, and part political sim all wrapped up in one depressing package where there's no good decisions and the best outcome you can hope for is to just manage to scrape by. Where do I sign up?