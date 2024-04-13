Key Takeaways August brings a diverse lineup of games. This month, there's something for everyone, with varied genres and price points to choose from.

Don't add to your backlog. Budget your time wisely when it comes to gaming to avoid adding to your massive heap of untouched games.

Star Wars Outlaws is a big release. Ubisoft's open-world Star Wars game focuses on factions and reputation, potentially offering a compelling narrative.

The summer game drought is nearly over. August is when the biggest releases of 2024 start to fight for your attention, and you will suddenly find yourself with too many games to reasonably play. It isn't just a surge of big-budget time sinks, either. August is offering up a very diverse and varied lineup of genres, sizes, and styles of games at various price points.

Budgeting your time is just as important as your finances when it comes to gaming. We all have a massive Steam backlog of untouched games we swore we'd get to one day but never did, so let's try to avoid adding to that pile of shame. Here is my personal pick for the top games coming out this August you need to make time for.

1 Cat Quest 3

August 8

Cat Quest III RPG Adventure Released August 8, 2024 Developer(s) The Gentlebros ESRB E10+ For Everyone 10+ Due To Comic Mischief, Fantasy Violence See at Official Site See at Nintendo eShop See at Steam

Which do you love more, cats or puns? Don't answer that, because Cat Quest 3 has more cats, puns, and cat puns than you can handle. The Cat Quest series isn't going to push the boundaries of storytelling or mechanics, but give you one of the coziest adventures you can find. This time you're let loose in the pirate-themed world of the Purribean and facing off against deadly Pi-Rats on a quest to find the mythical North Star. This is a light, arcadey RPG set in a vibrant world with charming characters, dozens of weapons and spells, and plenty of secrets. This is the purrfect way to kick back and just enjoy the chill vibes and not take anything too seriously.

2 Madden NFL 25

August 16

Madden NFL 25 Sports Released August 16, 2024 Developer(s) EA Tiburon ESRB E For Everyone See at Official Site

If last month's College Football 25 wasn't enough to quench your thirst for football, Madden is here to give you the pro version right on schedule. This deep into the franchise, anyone who is interested in Madden already knows about it and is planning on picking it up. Anyone else, well, the latest version is always the best place to jump in if you're willing to give it a shot. Not to be reductive, but this is a football simulation game, so if you know the sport, you know what you're getting with Madden NFL 25.

3 Black Myth: Wukong

August 20

Black Myth: Wukong Action RPG Released August 20, 2024 Developer(s) Game Science See at Official Site

I was highly skeptical about Black Myth: Wukong when it made its debut. The game looked way too fast, fluid, and polished to be real while maintaining that level of graphics. Once we learned that this was the first non-mobile game from Chinese developer Game Science, most people wrote it off as being fake or staged somehow. And yet, with every new bit of footage and hands-on report, Black Myth appears to be living up to its promises. Based on the classic work Journey to the West, you play as Sun Wukong in a rough retelling of the adventure in a souls-like game. Expect a challenging and culturally rich adventure when this hits near the end of the month.

4 Concord

August 23

Concord FPS Released August 23, 2024 Developer(s) Firewalk Studios Multiplayer Online Co-Op , Online Multiplayer ESRB T for Teen // Violence, Animated Blood, Mild Language See at Playstation Store

The general consensus around Concord after its two beta periods was positive, but not overwhelmingly so. I personally found the game to be very high quality and fun, but not sticky in the way a live-service game in 2024 needs to be. I'd love to be proven wrong and for Concord to have the legs to thrive in the highly competitive games as a service space, but only time will tell if that comes to pass. The reason I wanted to highlight it here is that there really isn't any other competition this month if you're looking for a competitive PvP shooter. In that sense, a slightly discount-price Concord could be a great way to hold you over until the next Call of Duty dominates your life for the next year.

5 Star Wars Outlaws

August 30

Star Wars Outlaws Open-World Action-Adventure Released August 30, 2024 Developer(s) Massive Entertainment

This is the big one of August, and arguably the start of the big end-of-the-year releases. Ubisoft has been pushing Star Wars Outlaws quite hard since it first revealed it, and it seems like it is taking a lot of the right notes from the studio's other games. This is an open-world Star Wars game, naturally, but supposedly much more restrained in scope than the bloated Assassin's Creed Valhalla. There's a strong focus on factions and reputation that I imagine will be the more compelling narratives over what we've seen of the main plot, which seems rather boilerplate. If Kay can stand out as a great character, and the quests and characters hold up to the legacy of Star Wars, this may end up being the best game set in the universe far, far away.