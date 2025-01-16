Summary Nintendo revealed the Switch 2 with a glimpse at a new Mario Kart game.

The brief snippet of footage shows a redesigned Donkey Kong and a 24 player track.

This could finally be the long-awaited Mario Kart 9, but likely all will be revealed on April 2, at Nintendo's Switch 2 Direct Event.

Nintendo has officially revealed the Switch 2 to the world in a first-look video posted on its YouTube channel. While details on the console and what games are coming for it remain sparse, Nintendo did hint at one major title coming for the console, an untitled Mario Kart game that doesn't look like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at all.

Could it finally be the long-rumored Mario Kart 9? There are some reasonable indications it could be. The desert racetrack in the video is brand new, and the karts look entirely different. You can check out the Switch 2 reveal video below with the gameplay footage (starting at 1:41).

A new Donkey Kong model and more players have been spotted

Nintendo

The brief gameplay snippet in the trailer shows us some familiar faces, like Mario, Luigi, Bowser, Toad, Daisy and Peach. But Donkey Kong is the one grabbing the most attention. Many eagle-eyed fans have pointed out that Donkey Kong's design is entirely different from the one in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and closely resembles his appearance in the Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Another indication that it is a brand-new Mario Kart game is the number of players on the track. Fans on Reddit pointed out that the track in the trailer has 24 spots (visible at the 1:40 mark in the video), which means the game could have double the number of players in online play compared to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which has 12.

While there was only about 15 seconds of gameplay footage in the trailer, which mainly focused on the Switch 2's design, it was enough to get many fans hyped about the prospect of a new Mario Kart game. Whether the title will launch with the Switch 2 is unclear, but given how it's the first game Nintendo has shown off for the console, there's a good chance it will. Mario Kart is one of my favorite games series of all time, and hopefully, with the power of the Switch 2 console, this new Mario Kart game is able to do some exciting new things.