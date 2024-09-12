Key Takeaways Roku seems focused on updating its technology to match user needs in a content-rich environment.

The new Roku remote offers enhanced convenience with USB-C charging, backlit buttons, and updated quick launch options.

The 2nd gen models maintains the useful voice control feature, but does away with headset mode.

Over the last year, Roku has made a lot of efforts to compete with the big TV brands, not only making TVs of its own, but also incorporating a lot of convenient and thoughtful features for the modern content consumer. The company offers the latest screen technology for its top TVs, while its operating system boasts some sought-after extras, like a Save List to track what you want to watch, as well as employing a most popular screen saver with Roku City.

Another way the company has elevated its TV experience is through its remote . It recently released a 2nd generation of its Roku Voice Remote. While there are only a few differences between it and the first gen model, those differences are mighty helpful and demonstrate Roku's intent on making content consumption as easy as possible.

What's new with the Roku Voice Remote's second generation?

Lightning and better battery are among the new features, but unfortunately headset mode is gone

The second edition brings with it some convenient features. Firstly, the remote can now be charged with a USB-C cable instead of a micro-USB cable, which, for many users like me, will make life a lot easier. USB-C cables are just more common and probably closer at hand than the alternative. Roku also says the battery now stays charged for longer, with 50% more battery life, allowing you to use the remote for up to three months on a single charge.

The 2nd Gen remote adds a backlight to the buttons, which are activated by touch, making controlling the remote a lot easier when watching TV in a dark room

It's not just about charging though. The 2nd Gen remote adds a backlight to the buttons, which are activated by touch, making controlling the remote a lot easier when watching TV in a dark room (which you should always try to do). A couple of new buttons also allow you to get to where you want to go more quickly. Roku has added a Live TV Guide button, while also updating some of the quick launch options. Users now have a specific button to go directly to Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV +, and Roku Channels. A previous version went to HBO Max, which has gone through so many name changes, I assume Roku wanted to add services that are a bit more stable.

One feature that does not carry over to the new generation is headset mode. This allowed you to plug in compatible headphones to the remote in order to listen privately.

Helpful returning features

The voice function still makes this little remote a powerhouse

These updated extras join a list of useful features that have helped make the Roku TV experience so popular and enjoyable. The main draw is the voice function, which allows you to talk to the remote to change settings, search for content, and even find the remote if you happen to misplace it.

The new gen remote is almost the exact same size as the previous model (a few millimeters give or take), so it still looks like a modern remote that is easily held and manipulated in your hand. It also has a similar button layout, including volume and mute options along the right side of the device. You continue to have the option to personalize shortcuts as well. All of it adds up to a remote that is among the best available from the top brands.

On the surface, they may not seem like huge changes, but companies are rightly focusing more on the means by which users control their TV. With so much content available across so many apps, and with so many settings available on the latest smart TVs, it makes sense to have a remote that is easy to use and intuitive.