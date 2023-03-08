Ring has announced a new addition to its smart doorbell range, the Battery Video Doorbell Plus. As well as offer greatly improved battery life, it is the first from the brand to feature an expanded view to give you top-to-toe video of visitors and more.

It sits slightly below the Video Doorbell 4 in the lineup but is a considerable step-up in comparison with the entry-level Video Doorbell (2nd generation). That's because it can record 1536p HD video thanks to its 150 x 150-degree viewing angle.

The battery is claimed to last up to three times longer than the first-gen Ring Video Doorbell, while other features include colour night vision, live view, two-way talk, and advanced motion detection.

Through the Ring app, you can get real-time notifications of movement and/or visitors. And, you can customise motion zones to ensure you are capturing everything that approaches, without impinging on your neighbours' privacy. The battery is removable and rechargeable. It can also be replaced or swapped with an optional spare.

Many of its features are locked behind a Ring Protect subscription, so you will need to factor that into your budget if you want complete protection.

The Ring Battery Video Doorbell will be available from 13 April 2023 priced at $179.99 on Amazon in the US and £159 in the UK.

Ring also recently launched its first in-car dashcam in the States. The Ring Car Cam is also available on Amazon priced at $249.99.

It has dual HD cameras that face front and back, to record both what's ahead and behind the driver. It also gives access to video captures to a connected smartphone with the Ring app installed, although you need a separate Protect Go subscription to access all of its features. This includes connection over LTE for the camera and live view feeds.

It's not yet known whether Ring plans to introduce the Car Cam outside the US, but we're sure there will be a big market for it if so.